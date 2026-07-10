PlemCat secures EIA approval for commercial-scale floating wind pilot offshore Spain
Key takeaway:
EIA approval for the NextFloat project marks an important milestone for floating offshore wind in Europe, enabling real-world testing of X1 Wind's commercial-scale platform and bringing its low-footprint floating technology closer to large-scale deployment.
The PlemCat floating offshore wind test site has obtained environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval for the NextFloat Project to deploy X1 Wind’s X100 8.5-MW platform.
It confirms that the test site in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Spain and its projects have undergone thorough planning, certifiying their compatibility with environmental protection requirements, the preservation of the marine environment, and local biodiversity.
The NextFloat Project, led by Technip Energies and X1 Wind, will test the first commercial-scale platform. The technology is designed to combine the stability and low environmental impact of a tension-leg platform (TLP) with the cost benefits of a typical semisubmersible structure.
One of the environmental benefits of the TLP mooring system, with its vertical mooring lines, is a greatly reduced seabed footprint compared to conventional catenary lines.
Additionally, the use of vertically tensioned synthetic mooring lines in place of chains is designed to avoid the risk of dragging the seabed, with minimized underwater noise.
The tripod-shaped X100 platform, suited to turbines of 160 m diameter, has a primary steel weight of 1,500 t, said to be up to 50% less in terms of weight compared with other, traditional steel floaters installed for other pre-commercial projects of a similar scale in Europe.
The pilot platform will have a 160-m downwind turbine with an 8.5-MW nameplate capacity, and it represents the next step toward commercialization of the X150 platform, supporting turbines of 20+ MW.
It will operate in offshore conditions for several years, providing data to support final prototype certification ahead of a commercial-scale deployment.
Funding is supplied by the EU-funded projects NextFloat and NextFloat+, the PAREF project subsidized by the French State, and the Spanish government program RenMarinas.
In March, DNV issued a Statement of Compliance for Basic Design for the X1, confirming compliance with international safety, engineering and technical requirements.