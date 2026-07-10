PlemCat secures EIA approval for commercial-scale floating wind pilot offshore Spain

The PlemCat floating offshore wind test site has obtained environmental impact assessment (EIA) approval for the NextFloat Project to deploy X1 Wind’s X100 8.5-MW platform.

It confirms that the test site in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Spain and its projects have undergone thorough planning, certifiying their compatibility with environmental protection requirements, the preservation of the marine environment, and local biodiversity.

The NextFloat Project, led by Technip Energies and X1 Wind, will test the first commercial-scale platform. The technology is designed to combine the stability and low environmental impact of a tension-leg platform (TLP) with the cost benefits of a typical semisubmersible structure.

One of the environmental benefits of the TLP mooring system, with its vertical mooring lines, is a greatly reduced seabed footprint compared to conventional catenary lines.

Additionally, the use of vertically tensioned synthetic mooring lines in place of chains is designed to avoid the risk of dragging the seabed, with minimized underwater noise.