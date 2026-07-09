OWC, GoBe partner on offshore wind decommissioning strategy for UK market

OWC and APEM Group subsidiary GoBe Consultants have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on developing technical solutions for offshore wind decommissioning in UK waters.

The partners will provide offshore wind engineering, environmental planning and consultancy services in the UK to support de-risking, planning and enactment of decommissioning campaigns.

They have identified about 5 GW of UK offshore wind capacity entering the end of life phase in the early to mid-2030s. Decommissioning of the facilities could peak during 2032-2034.

Cliff Pullen, OWC's director of asset management and investment, said:

“We must…address how to safely and commercially decommission the UK’s first generation of assets. These campaigns are inherently complex, with significant technical, environmental and cost uncertainties. As a non-productive cost, getting decommissioning right is critical not only for asset owners but also for the credibility of the wider industry. This partnership brings together the experience and technical depth needed to support clients across the full life cycle, from early strategy through to delivery.”

Nikki Young, associate director at GoBe Consultants, added:

“Decommissioning is fast becoming a critical focus for the offshore wind sector, but it is not simply the end of a project life cycle, it requires the same level of strategic planning, environmental consideration and technical integration as offshore development.”

The proposed partnership will combine OWC’s offshore wind engineering, project and environmental advisory capabilities with APEM Group’s environmental, consenting and regulatory services.