Maersk receives wind turbine installation vessel, initial deployment at Empire Wind

Seatrium has handed over a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to Maersk Offshore Wind, following sea trials and final readiness assessments at the Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The vessel, designed to install some of the largest offshore wind turbines, will sail this month for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project offshore New York.

Its 1,900 tonne mt is engineered to support the installation of 15+MW turbines. According to Seatrium, a stabilizing system enables holding of feeder vessels for the transfer of offshore wind components, even in rough seas.

The arrangement extends the operational weather window, allowing the WTIV to conduct uninterrupted installations, in turn reducing the total cost and installation time.

This feeder-based installation solution is said to be US Jones Act-compliant and also works in other geographies.