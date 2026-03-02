Maersk receives wind turbine installation vessel, initial deployment at Empire Wind

The Seatrium-built ship is engineered to continue operations even in high seas.
Related To: 
March 2, 2026
Courtesy Seatrium
Seatrium WTIV sea trial

Seatrium and Maersk Offshore Wind say they have achieved a breakthrough with completion of a first-of-its-kind WTIV featuring a feeder vessel solution and a 180-m hook height crane to support the efficient installation of 15+MW heavy-duty turbines. 

Seatrium has handed over a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) to Maersk Offshore Wind, following sea trials and final readiness assessments at the Tuas Boulevard Yard.

The vessel, designed to install some of the largest offshore wind turbines, will sail this month for its first assignment at the Empire Wind project offshore New York.

Its 1,900 tonne mt is engineered to support the installation of 15+MW turbines. According to Seatrium, a stabilizing system enables holding of feeder vessels for the transfer of offshore wind components, even in rough seas.

The arrangement extends the operational weather window, allowing the WTIV to conduct uninterrupted installations, in turn reducing the total cost and installation time.

This feeder-based installation solution is said to be US Jones Act-compliant and also works in other geographies.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Orsted
Sunrise Wind Orsted
Developers are betting that recent preliminary injunctions will provide enough time to complete their projects.
Feb. 18, 2026
Courtesy ABB
Dogger Bank C substation at dock
ABB delivered a scope of work for the offshore and onshore substations for the Dogger Bank offshore wind project, enabling remote operation and reducing offshore personnel needs...
Feb. 10, 2026
Courtesy Indeximate
Indeximate cloud-based cable condition monitoring
In this Q&A, Indeximate Founder Dr. Chris Minto explains how digital diagnostics, powered by DAS and advanced analytics, are enabling operators to understand subsea cable health...
Jan. 30, 2026
ID 358710145 © Voyagerix | Dreamstime.com
offshore wind market update
This comprehensive report offers in-depth market intelligence, project updates and technological advancements in offshore wind, highlighting trends expected to shape the industry...
Oct. 13, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil