Zingst offshore substation topsides exits HSM construction hall

The HSI joint venture (JV) of HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders and Iv has rolled out the topside of the offshore substation OSS Zingst at HSM’s yard near Rotterdam for 50Hertz.

Along with the OSS Darß, this will form the 927-MW transmission capacity OST-6-1 grid connection, which will connect the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea to Germany’s onshore grid.

OSS Zingst’s topside measured 48 m long, 33 m wide and 17.5 m in height, with a weight of 4,700 metric tons.

At its offshore location, it will collect and transform 450 MW of power generated by the Gennaker wind turbines.

The JV is responsible for engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the Ostwind3, Zingst and Darß topsides and jackets.