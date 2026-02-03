Seaway7 awarded T&I work for Baltic Sea Gennaker and BC-Wind projects

Skyborn Renewables subsidiary OWP Gennaker has awarded Seaway7 a transportation and installation (T&I) contract for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea offshore Germany. Seaway7 will T&I 63 monopiles and transition pieces, with offshore work due to start in 2027.

That same year, the company will begin T&I of 26 transition pieces for the wind turbine generators for Ocean Winds’ BC-Wind project in the Baltic sector, 23 km offshore Poland. This program was awarded in December.