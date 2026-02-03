Seaway7 awarded T&I work for Baltic Sea Gennaker and BC-Wind projects

The two assignments cover the transportation and installation (T&I) of monopiles and transition pieces.
Feb. 3, 2026
Seaway7 offshore wind vessel

Seaway7 has been contracted to deliver foundation installation on the Gennaker offshore wind farm in Germany.

Skyborn Renewables subsidiary OWP Gennaker has awarded Seaway7 a transportation and installation (T&I) contract for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea offshore Germany. Seaway7 will T&I 63 monopiles and transition pieces, with offshore work due to start in 2027.

That same year, the company will begin T&I of 26 transition pieces for the wind turbine generators for Ocean Winds’ BC-Wind project in the Baltic sector, 23 km offshore Poland. This program was awarded in December.

Oct. 13, 2025

