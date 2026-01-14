Completed Jasmund substation installed for Baltic Sea wind development

The joint venture between HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders and Iv has completed the offshore of the OSS Jasmund substation in the German sector of the Baltic Sea.

50Hertz Transmission commissioned the structure for the Ostwind 3 project.

The substation, weighing over 4,000 t, will provide an installed capacity of 300 MW. The HSI JV had EPCIC responsibility for the topsides and jacket.

The topside had sailed from HSM’s Stormpolder yard near Rotterdam, while Smulders built the jacket at its site in Vlissingen.

A period of offshore testing and commissioning will follow to prepare OSS Jasmund, part of the Ostwind 3 grid connection, for operation.

This is the first of three offshore substations the JV is contracted to deliver for 50Hertz Transmission OSS Zingst and OSS Darß will follow as part of the OST-6-1 grid connection: OSS Zingst will connect the Gennaker East offshore wind farm, and OSS Darß the Gennaker West wind farm, to Germany’s onshore transmission network.

Once completed, all three substations will have a combined capacity of around 1.2 GW.