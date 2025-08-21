DNV supporting turbines selection for offshore South Korea wind farm

The two-year contract for the Wando Janbogo development includes advising on tenders, bids and contract negotiations.
Aug. 21, 2025
ID 362515828 © David Taljat | Dreamstime.com
DNV to support Kolon on offshore wind project in South Korea

Kolon Global Corp. has awarded DNV a two-year contract to provide owner’s engineering services for the 400-MW Wando Jangbogo wind power project offshore Jeollanam-do, South Korea, according to an Aug. 20 DNV news release

It is one of the country’s largest offshore wind developments to date.

The co-developers are public sector entities Korea Western Power Corp. and Jeonnam Development Corp., and privately owned EPC contractor Kolon.

DNV’s responsibilities include technical advisory services focused on turbine selection, the workscope comprising project management support, tender preparation, bid evaluation and contract negotiations.

The goals are to enhance the project’s technical integrity, reduce risks and help the Korean developers strengthen their risk management capabilities.

“By supporting technical advisory services, we’re helping to embed robust risk management practices from the outset, particularly in turbine selection, where early decisions can define long-term project success."

Young Hee Moon, Korea Manager for Renewables, Energy Systems, DNV

Nearby wind projects in the works

In the same region, Deep Wind Offshore obtained an electricity business license (EBL) for its 345-MW Admiral Lee offshore wind project in early July. The award came from the country’s Electricity Regulatory Commission under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Deep Wind Offshore said it would apply for further EBLs.

Earlier this year, Tidal Transit signed a memorandum of understanding with Britoil Offshore Services (Singapore) and Sky Offshore (South Korea) to develop and operate offshore support vessels for the South Korean offshore wind sector.

