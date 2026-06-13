Shell’s Mars platform reaches historic 1-billion barrel milestone

Shell says that its Mars tension leg platform has produced its one billionth barrel of oil, becoming the first single offshore platform in US waters to achieve this landmark.

Shell announced the milestone in May, but the production mark was reached in February 2026, more than 30 years after the platform began production. When it was first brought online in 1996, Mars was expected to recover around 500 million barrels.

The Mars field and associated fields have now delivered double that volume thanks to ongoing technological advances, reservoir management, and the addition of the Mars B (Olympus) extension.

Located approximately 130 miles south of New Orleans, Mars stands as one of Shell’s longest-running deepwater facilities and a cornerstone of its operations in the Gulf. Shell says that the platform has played a key role in transforming deepwater production techniques and continues to support hundreds of jobs while contributing to US energy security.

At a recent celebration event in Port Fourchon, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said: “You can only reach a staggering billion barrels at one asset when you bring together the rich resources of our state with the know-how and determination of Louisianians.”

Shell operates Mars in partnership with BP and other co-owners. The achievement underscores the longevity and productivity possible in the Gulf’s mature deepwater fields, Shell says. With additional infrastructure in the Mars Corridor, including later platforms, the asset is expected to continue producing for another 15 years or more.