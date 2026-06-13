Shell’s Mars platform reaches historic 1-billion barrel milestone

Now more than 30 years old, TLP is expected to produce for another 15 years or more.
June 13, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy Shell
Shell’s Mars platform reaches historic 1-billion barrel milestone

Shell’s original Mars TLP (left, installed 1996) and Olympus TLP (right, installed 2014) stand side-by-side in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Olympus, part of the Mars B project, is Shell’s largest TLP and significantly expanded production from the greater Mars field.

Shell says that its Mars tension leg platform has produced its one billionth barrel of oil, becoming the first single offshore platform in US waters to achieve this landmark.

Shell announced the milestone in May, but the production mark was reached in February 2026, more than 30 years after the platform began production. When it was first brought online in 1996, Mars was expected to recover around 500 million barrels.

The Mars field and associated fields have now delivered double that volume thanks to ongoing technological advances, reservoir management, and the addition of the Mars B (Olympus) extension.

Located approximately 130 miles south of New Orleans, Mars stands as one of Shell’s longest-running deepwater facilities and a cornerstone of its operations in the Gulf. Shell says that the platform has played a key role in transforming deepwater production techniques and continues to support hundreds of jobs while contributing to US energy security.

At a recent celebration event in Port Fourchon, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said: “You can only reach a staggering billion barrels at one asset when you bring together the rich resources of our state with the know-how and determination of Louisianians.”

Shell operates Mars in partnership with BP and other co-owners. The achievement underscores the longevity and productivity possible in the Gulf’s mature deepwater fields, Shell says. With additional infrastructure in the Mars Corridor, including later platforms, the asset is expected to continue producing for another 15 years or more.

Courtesy Shell Midstream Partners
Shell Midstream Partners’ Mars Corridor pipeline system

Shell Midstream Partners’ Mars Corridor pipeline system transports crude from the Mars and Olympus TLPs (and other fields in the greater Mars basin) through the Gulf of Mexico to onshore terminals in Louisiana.

For more on the story behind Mars, including crew perspectives and historical footage, visit Shell’s dedicated page: Mars: three decades of deep-water production.

 

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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