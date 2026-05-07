OTC 2026: Panel traces 40 years of deepwater floating production designs

A panel of industry experts and veterans traced the remarkable 40-year journey of deepwater floating production in the US Gulf of Mexico at Wednesday’s OTC 2026 in Houston.

From Placid Oil’s pioneering GC-29 Floating Production System in 1988 to today’s world-class TLPs, FPSOs, spars, semisubmersibles, and hybrids, speakers highlighted trailblazing advances in hulls, risers, moorings, and topsides.

They also addressed how the industry has navigated volatile oil prices, hurricanes, regulatory changes, and the push into ultradeep waters (up to ~9,500 ft / 2,900 m).

The session, titled “The Forty Year Evolution of Deepwater Floating Production Platforms in the Gulf of America,” was sponsored by the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME). Steven Leverette (Leverette Offshore LLC), a veteran with expertise in hull and mooring systems, served as moderator.

Operator and historical perspectives

Ram Gopalkrishnan (Shell, retired) drew on Shell’s extensive track record, from the early Auger TLP (1994) to recent projects such as Whale and Sparta. He noted the “chutzpah” required for deepwater development but emphasized the reason for it: cheap, reliable energy improves living standards.

Gopalkrishnan highlighted Shell’s pioneering TLPs — Auger, Mars (1996), Ursa (1999), Brutus, Ram-Powell, and Olympus — and pointed out that the greater Mars facility today accounts for one billion barrels of oil equivalent on a cumulative resource basis, including the original Mars TLP, Olympus (Mars B), and multiple subsea tiebacks.

Don Vardeman (Anadarko, retired) paid tribute to spar pioneer Ed Horton and explained why spars were favored for many years. Their deep-draft design delivered excellent vertical motion characteristics, dramatically minimizing heave, roll, and pitch even in severe hurricanes. This stability enabled reliable dry-tree completions and direct vertical well access. Vardeman recalled that when the first commercial spar (Oryx Neptune) was successfully installed in 1996, Horton famously declared, “Archimedes was right” — a nod to the fundamental principle of buoyancy that makes the spar concept work so effectively.

Hull evolution and cost discipline

David Barton (KBR) recalled working on many hull types, including Placid Oil’s pioneering GC-29 (in Green Canyon Block 29). Installed in 1988 as the first floating production system in the GoM in ~1,550 ft of water, the converted semisubmersible (Penrod 72) performed well technically. However, the project proved commercially disappointing due to significant reservoir underperformance. Despite its short life, GC-29 remains historically important as the project that proved floating production was technically viable in deepwater Gulf conditions.

Barton noted that TLPs and spars dominated early deepwater development up to around 2001, due to operators’ preference for dry trees. In the early 21st century, operators grew more comfortable with subsea completions. Since 2015, all newbuild FPUs in the Gulf have been semisubmersibles. This shift has been driven by the superior cost and schedule advantages of semis, their suitability for standardized “replicable” designs (e.g., Shell’s Vito-Whale-Sparta series), and their versatility for wet-tree subsea tiebacks.

Larry Cutburth (Wood Plc) described the move away from bespoke “stickbuilding” toward modular and standardized designs. After the 2014 price crash, operators focused on replication and cost control, moving from customized platforms to modular, repeatable solutions.

Mooring and station-keeping advances

Richard D’Souza (Richard B Offshore) emphasized that station-keeping capability largely determines feasible water depth. He highlighted polyester synthetic ropes combined with taut-leg mooring designs as the principal enablers of modern deepwater systems. These innovations greatly reduced weight, cost, and installation complexity.

D’Souza noted that in 2004 BP chose a significantly cheaper polyester taut-leg mooring for the Mad Dog truss spar — the first permanent use of this system on a spar in the Gulf. Compared with traditional steel chain-and-wire catenary moorings, it reduced weight, hull loads, and overall project cost. He also summarized typical mooring approaches: semis (spread mooring), spars (taut or semi-taut), TLPs (vertical tendons), and FPSOs (disconnectable turrets).

The US Gulf currently has only two operating FPSOs: the BW Pioneer (Cascade-Chinook, 2012) with a disconnectable STP mooring, and Shell’s Turritella (Stones, 2016) with a disconnectable BTM system in a world-record ~9,500 ft water depth. Both can sail away ahead of major hurricanes.

Takeaways

The panel celebrated the Gulf’s role as a global innovation laboratory while underscoring the industry’s resilience and adaptability. Through collaboration, better materials, digital tools, and standardization, the sector continues to deliver affordable energy while preparing infrastructure for future tiebacks and lower-carbon applications.