Subsea7 wins Shell waterflood contract

Subsea7 says that it has won a “sizeable” contract from Shell for the Kaikias Waterflood project.

The scope of work includes the transportation and installation of a subsea umbilical, riser, and a rigid flowline in water depths of down to 1,650 meters.

The Kaikias field is a deepwater development in the Mars-Ursa basin, approximately 210 kilometers off the Louisiana coast.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately from Subsea7's Houston, Texas office, with offshore operations scheduled for 2027.

Subsea7 says that it defines a "sizeable" contract as being between $50 million and $150 million.