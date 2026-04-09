Chevron, Oxy confirm Bandit oil find in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

The Bandit exploration well encountered high-quality oil-bearing Miocene sands in Green Canyon Block 680, with partners evaluating appraisal and subsea tieback options.
Related To: 
April 9, 2026
ID 1540020 © Lpm | Dreamstime.com
offshore drillship

Chevron confirmed an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of Mexico, as announced by operator Occidental. 

Chevron has confirmed an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, following drilling by operator Occidental.

The exploration well, located in Green Canyon Block 680 about 125 miles south of the Louisiana coast, encountered high-quality, full-to-base oil-bearing Miocene sands, according to Chevron.

The co-owners are evaluating the results to determine next steps. 

The discovery has the potential to be developed via subsea tiebacks to an adjacent Occidental-operated facility and other nearby infrastructure.

Bandit is operated by Occidental with a 45.375% working interest, and it is co-owned by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (37.125%) and Woodside Energy (Deepwater) Inc. (17.5%).

Occidental says the Bandit discovery underscores its strategy to build its Gulf of Mexico portfolio while reinforcing the region’s role as a reliable, long-term source of domestic oil and energy security.

The deepwater discovery was likely drilled using a floating rig, though neither the operator nor regulators have yet disclosed the drilling unit or contractor.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Bedrock Ocean Exploration
Bedrock AUV deployment offshore
Scalable AUV fleets are reducing vessel demands while delivering faster, higher‑resolution inspection data.
April 7, 2026
Courtesy Superior Energy Services
FASTR 3.0 landing string system
Developed for a Green Canyon 20k well, a custom landing string successfully ran the heaviest casing load ever deployed offshore.
April 6, 2026
Courtesy US Department of Interior
US Department of Interior to place BSEE, BOEM under new Marine Minerals Administration
The new ‘unified structure’ is seen as more ‘modern’ for today’s mix of conventional energy and emerging critical minerals.
April 6, 2026

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations