Chevron, Oxy confirm Bandit oil find in deepwater Gulf of Mexico

Chevron has confirmed an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, following drilling by operator Occidental.

The exploration well, located in Green Canyon Block 680 about 125 miles south of the Louisiana coast, encountered high-quality, full-to-base oil-bearing Miocene sands, according to Chevron.

The co-owners are evaluating the results to determine next steps.

The discovery has the potential to be developed via subsea tiebacks to an adjacent Occidental-operated facility and other nearby infrastructure.

Bandit is operated by Occidental with a 45.375% working interest, and it is co-owned by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (37.125%) and Woodside Energy (Deepwater) Inc. (17.5%).

Occidental says the Bandit discovery underscores its strategy to build its Gulf of Mexico portfolio while reinforcing the region’s role as a reliable, long-term source of domestic oil and energy security.

The deepwater discovery was likely drilled using a floating rig, though neither the operator nor regulators have yet disclosed the drilling unit or contractor.