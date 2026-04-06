US Department of Interior to place BSEE, BOEM under new Marine Minerals Administration

The new ‘unified structure’ is seen as more ‘modern’ for today’s mix of conventional energy and emerging critical minerals.
April 6, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy US Department of Interior
US Department of Interior to place BSEE, BOEM under new Marine Minerals Administration

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced the start of a phased plan to establish the Marine Minerals Administration (MMA), bringing together the functions of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The DOI says the reunification of BOEM (leasing, planning, environmental reviews) and BSEE (safety enforcement, inspections) into the MMA will improve coordination and increase efficiencies across offshore leasing, permitting, inspections and environmental oversight, while maintaining all existing regulatory protections and safety standards.

The DOI said this “streamlined approach reflects the evolution of offshore energy development and the need for a more integrated approach to managing conventional and emerging resources such as critical minerals.

By aligning planning, leasing and oversight functions, the Department is positioning the agency to better meet current and future energy demands.”

The establishment of the Marine Minerals Administration marks a strategic step toward a more modern, coordinated approach to offshore resource management, the DOI said. The move is designed to “better align resource planning, leasing decisions and operational oversight under a unified structure, reducing duplication and improving decision-making across the full lifecycle of offshore development.”

Secretary Doug Burgum framed it as part of the Trump administration’s efficiency drive: “This is about building an agency that reflects where we are today and where we need to go… clearer coordination, better service to the public and stronger, more integrated oversight.”

The move is essentially a reversal of the Obama-era split that created separate agencies, BOEM and BSEE, out of the old Minerals Management Service (MMS).

Early reactions have been largely positive from industry. The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) welcomed the move, noting that two separate but overlapping agencies have led to “inconsistencies and delays.” Offshore energy veterans and some analysts described it as “an excellent step” that reduces bureaucratic friction and could significantly cut permitting timelines.

Environmental groups have expressed concern that reuniting the functions could revive past conflicts of interest, though the DOI has emphasized that all statutory authorities and safety protections will remain unchanged during the transition.

For more information, visit www.doi.gov/mma-transition.

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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