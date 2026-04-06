US Department of Interior to place BSEE, BOEM under new Marine Minerals Administration

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced the start of a phased plan to establish the Marine Minerals Administration (MMA), bringing together the functions of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The DOI says the reunification of BOEM (leasing, planning, environmental reviews) and BSEE (safety enforcement, inspections) into the MMA will improve coordination and increase efficiencies across offshore leasing, permitting, inspections and environmental oversight, while maintaining all existing regulatory protections and safety standards.

The DOI said this “streamlined approach reflects the evolution of offshore energy development and the need for a more integrated approach to managing conventional and emerging resources such as critical minerals.

By aligning planning, leasing and oversight functions, the Department is positioning the agency to better meet current and future energy demands.”

The establishment of the Marine Minerals Administration marks a strategic step toward a more modern, coordinated approach to offshore resource management, the DOI said. The move is designed to “better align resource planning, leasing decisions and operational oversight under a unified structure, reducing duplication and improving decision-making across the full lifecycle of offshore development.”

Secretary Doug Burgum framed it as part of the Trump administration’s efficiency drive: “This is about building an agency that reflects where we are today and where we need to go… clearer coordination, better service to the public and stronger, more integrated oversight.”

The move is essentially a reversal of the Obama-era split that created separate agencies, BOEM and BSEE, out of the old Minerals Management Service (MMS).

Early reactions have been largely positive from industry. The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) welcomed the move, noting that two separate but overlapping agencies have led to “inconsistencies and delays.” Offshore energy veterans and some analysts described it as “an excellent step” that reduces bureaucratic friction and could significantly cut permitting timelines.

Environmental groups have expressed concern that reuniting the functions could revive past conflicts of interest, though the DOI has emphasized that all statutory authorities and safety protections will remain unchanged during the transition.

For more information, visit www.doi.gov/mma-transition.