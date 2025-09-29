ExxonMobil brings Saipem, TechnipFMC onboard deepwater Hammerhead development offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil has awarded more major contracts for the newly sanctioned Hammerhead project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Hammerhead is in a water depth of about 1,000 m and is roughly 200 km from the Guyanese coast.

Saipem has engineering, procurement, construction and installation responsibilities for the subsea, umbilical, riser and flowline (SURF) structures for the production system and the gas export pipeline system.

In April, the company received a Limited Notice To Proceed with this work, and it had already embarked on detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment. It expects to start offshore construction activities in 2028.

The company plans to deploy the Saipem FDS2 and the chartered Shen Da vessels for the campaign, with logistics executed and managed in Guyana through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. yard.

Previously, Saipem has worked on the Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail projects in the same block.

TechnipFMC will perform project management, engineering and manufacturing of the subsea production systems, which are also designed to support water injection capabilities. The subsea architecture will include the company’s Subsea 2.0 subsea trees, manifolds and associated controls.