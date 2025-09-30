MODEC confirmed as Hammerhead FPSO supplier

ExxonMobil Guyana has awarded MODEC the EPCI contract for the FPSO for the Hammerhead oilfield development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

MODEC had already started design activities after receiving a Limited Notice to Proceed with work on the project in April, to support a startup in 2029. The company has since completed the front-end engineering and design (FEED).

Hammerhead will be the company’s second FPSO on the block following Errea Wittu, currently under construction for the Uaru Field project.

The FPSO for Hammerhead will have an initial annual average oil production capacity of 150,000 bbl/d, and associated gas/water handling facilities. It will be moored in about 1,025 m of water using a spread mooring system supplied by MODEC subsidiary SOFEC.

As with Uara, MODEC will also perform operations and maintenance services for the FPSO for 10 years from first oil.

ExxonMobil made the final investment decision (FID) for the $6.8-billion Hammerhead field development project earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Saipem and TechnipFMC confirmed contract awards for the SURF structures and subsea production systems for the Hammerhead deepwater development project.