TotalEnergies perseveres with exploration offshore Lebanon

TotalEnergies is heading a consortium awarded a license for offshore Block 9, having previously drilled a dry hole well on Block 8.
Jan. 10, 2026
Courtesy TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies map of offshore Lebanon exploration areas

TotalEnergies (35%, operator) and its partners Eni (35%) and QatarEnergy (30%) have signed an agreement with the Lebanese government to enter the Block 8 exploration permit offshore Lebanon.

TotalEnergies, Eni and QatarEnergy have taken on the exploration license for Block 8 offshore Lebanon, after signing an agreement with the Lebanese authorities.

Despite failing to find hydrocarbons with a previous well on the Qana prospect on offshore Block 9, TotalEnergies remains committed to exploration in the country, according to Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné.

The company will operate Block 8 with a 35% interest. Eni will have a similar stake, with QatarEnergy holding 30%.

Initial activities will include acquiring more than 1,200 sq km of 3D seismic data acquisition over the acreage.

Block 8 is located about 70 km off the southern coast of Lebanon in water depths of approximately 1,700 m to 2,100 m. 

As reported in a QatarEnergy LinkedIn post about the agreement, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said, “We are pleased to secure this exploration block, which allows us to support the development of Lebanon’s upstream oil and gas sector reflecting and reaffirming the State of Qatar’s ongoing commitment towards a brighter future for Lebanon and its people.”

Courtesy TotalEnergies
