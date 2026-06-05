Offshore Africa activity builds across Libya installation, Egypt contract and Angola-Gambia developments
Offshore activity across Africa continues to build, with operators advancing project execution, securing new contracts and reshaping asset positions. Recent developments span North and West Africa, from major installation work offshore Libya to exploration expansion in frontier acreage and ongoing investment in Angola’s deepwater sector. Together, the updates point to sustained focus on production optimization, new resource development and supply chain engagement.
S7000 installs gas recovery module on Bouri field platform offshore Libya
Saipem has lifted a new gas recovery module onto the DP4 platform at the Bouri field offshore Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.
The installation, performed by the crane vessel Saipem 7000, was for the Bouri Gas Utilization Project, developed by Mellitah Oil & Gas (a joint venture between Eni and NOC).
Rosetti Marino fabricated the module, which departed the Marina di Ravenna yard in eastern Italy for the Bouri field located 170 km offshore Libya.
The 45-m tall structure, weighing more than 5,200 metric tons, was designed to integrate gas treatment systems.
NOC, a partner to Eni in the Mellitah joint venture, reported that the equipment is designed to ensure full use of the two Bouri field platforms’ gas production capacity, estimated at 120 MMcf/d.
The initiative also supports the NOC’s goal of completely eliminating gas flaring and achieving zero flaring from its Libyan operations by 2030.
Rosetti Marino will now execute further offshore activities covered by Saipem’s scope of work as main contractor. These will include the integration of the module on the DP4 platform, and hookup and commissioning of the plant and its related communication, safety and control systems.
There will also be a series of pre-commissioning activities for about 28 km of installed subsea pipelines that connect the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms, and which will transport the recovered gas to the onshore Mellitah treatment complex.
Oceaneering secures integrated installation scope offshore Egypt
Oceaneering has been awarded an integrated installation contract for an offshore Egypt project, covering subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) installation alongside project management and engineering services.
The contract inked with Burullus Gas Co. is for the West Delta Deep Marine gas field development project.
The scope will leverage the company’s installation assets and subsea expertise to support field development activities, strengthening its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean market.
Etu Energias seeks to override Energean farm-ins offshore Angola
Chevron has advised Energean that Etu Energias plans to exercise its pre-emption rights concerning a recently proposed transaction for two blocks offshore Angola, according to a recent Energean news release.
This involved Chevron transferring its 31% operated interest in Block 14 and a 15.5% non-operated share of Block 14K.
The original sale and purchase agreement will remain in effect until Etu Energias has validly exercised and executed a new sale and purchase agreement with Chevron on the same or equivalent terms.
Energean added that the condition precedent requires evidence from the buyer that it is a proven deepwater oil and gas operator of at least one existing deepwater producing asset in water depths greater than 300 m (such as the Energean Power FPSO at the Karish field offshore Israel, in Energean’s case).
Eni granted exploration block offshore The Gambia
Eni has signed a Petroleum Exploration Development and Production License Agreement with the government of The Gambia for the offshore A1 Block.
The concession, in a region with hydrocarbon discoveries, extends across 1,300 km in water depths from 1,250 m to 3,300 m.
Eni said its entry into exploration offshore The Gambia was in line with its strategy of extending its portfolio to opportunities in underexplored, emerging areas and frontier areas with high potential.
TotalEnergies advances Angola offshore portfolio
TotalEnergies is expanding its offshore Angola strategy through a mix of brownfield optimization, new exploration acreage and major deepwater developments.
The company recently agreed to extend its Block 32 license to 2043 while pursuing new opportunities in the Benguela and Namibe basins alongside ExxonMobil.
Its project pipeline is anchored by the $6‑billion Kaminho deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin, targeting first oil in 2028 at about 70,000 bbl/d, following startup of the Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 projects in 2025.