Offshore Africa activity builds across Libya installation, Egypt contract and Angola-Gambia developments

Saipem has lifted a new gas recovery module onto the DP4 platform at the Bouri field offshore Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.

The installation, performed by the crane vessel Saipem 7000, was for the Bouri Gas Utilization Project, developed by Mellitah Oil & Gas (a joint venture between Eni and NOC).

Rosetti Marino fabricated the module, which departed the Marina di Ravenna yard in eastern Italy for the Bouri field located 170 km offshore Libya.

The 45-m tall structure, weighing more than 5,200 metric tons, was designed to integrate gas treatment systems.

NOC, a partner to Eni in the Mellitah joint venture, reported that the equipment is designed to ensure full use of the two Bouri field platforms’ gas production capacity, estimated at 120 MMcf/d.

The initiative also supports the NOC’s goal of completely eliminating gas flaring and achieving zero flaring from its Libyan operations by 2030.

Rosetti Marino will now execute further offshore activities covered by Saipem’s scope of work as main contractor. These will include the integration of the module on the DP4 platform, and hookup and commissioning of the plant and its related communication, safety and control systems.

There will also be a series of pre-commissioning activities for about 28 km of installed subsea pipelines that connect the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms, and which will transport the recovered gas to the onshore Mellitah treatment complex.