TDI-Brooks in Liberia for offshore exploration surveys

On completion, the R/V Gyre vessel will support CSA Ocean Sciences on a long-distance West African pipeline project.
May 29, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy TDI-Brooks
TDI-Brooks in Liberia for offshore exploration surveys

TDI-Brooks, working with GeoPartners and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), will soon conduct a multi-client multibeam echo sounder survey and seep sampling survey offshore southern Liberia.

The results will support studies to reduce the risk associated with future exploration risk across the Liberian continental shelf, slope, and basin floor.

R/V Gyre, the TDI-Brooks’ research vessel, is in Monrovia for the seep detection campaign. On completion of the operations offshore Liberia, the vessel will support CSA Ocean Sciences on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project, also known as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

The clients are Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The survey will continue over an estimated six-week period.

 

 

 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations