TDI-Brooks in Liberia for offshore exploration surveys

TDI-Brooks, working with GeoPartners and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), will soon conduct a multi-client multibeam echo sounder survey and seep sampling survey offshore southern Liberia.

The results will support studies to reduce the risk associated with future exploration risk across the Liberian continental shelf, slope, and basin floor.

R/V Gyre, the TDI-Brooks’ research vessel, is in Monrovia for the seep detection campaign. On completion of the operations offshore Liberia, the vessel will support CSA Ocean Sciences on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project, also known as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

The clients are Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The survey will continue over an estimated six-week period.