Weatherford wins deepwater completions contract from ExxonMobil

Weatherford International plc says that it has been awarded a deepwater integrated completions contract by Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Ltd. for work offshore Nigeria.

The contract calls for Weatherford to provide integrated upper and lower completions solutions for deepwater wells, with a scope focused on supporting safety, reliability, well integrity, and operational efficiency over the lifecycle of the well.

The integrated completions equipment will be configured and prepared through Weatherford’s global supply chain and supported locally in Nigeria, in line with contract terms, to enable in-country execution and service delivery.

Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Ltd. (EEPNL) is a key upstream affiliate of ExxonMobil in Nigeria. Established in 1993, EEPNL operates deepwater blocks and major developments such as the Erha field (which came onstream in 2006) and holds interests in projects like Usan and Bonga. It plays a significant role in Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas production alongside other ExxonMobil entities like Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN).