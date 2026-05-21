Weatherford wins deepwater completions contract from ExxonMobil

The contract calls for Weatherford to deploy integrated upper and lower completions solutions offshore Nigeria.
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May 21, 2026
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Courtesy Weatherford
Weatherford wins deepwater completions contract from ExxonMobil

Weatherford International plc says that it has been awarded a deepwater integrated completions contract by Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Ltd. for work offshore Nigeria.

The contract calls for Weatherford to provide integrated upper and lower completions solutions for deepwater wells, with a scope focused on supporting safety, reliability, well integrity, and operational efficiency over the lifecycle of the well.

The integrated completions equipment will be configured and prepared through Weatherford’s global supply chain and supported locally in Nigeria, in line with contract terms, to enable in-country execution and service delivery.

Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria Ltd. (EEPNL) is a key upstream affiliate of ExxonMobil in Nigeria. Established in 1993, EEPNL operates deepwater blocks and major developments such as the Erha field (which came onstream in 2006) and holds interests in projects like Usan and Bonga. It plays a significant role in Nigeria’s offshore oil and gas production alongside other ExxonMobil entities like Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN).

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Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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