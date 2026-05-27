Strohm providing first TCP flowline offshore Egypt

Oceaneering will install the 2,000 m flowline to replace a steel pipeline at the deepwater WDDM project.
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May 27, 2026
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Courtesy Oceaneering
Ocean Intervention vessel

From flowline installation to hydrate remediation, Oceaneering describes its Ocean Intervention as a 243-ft, DP2 multi-service vessel that is designed to deliver support for subsea projects.

Courtesy Strohm
Strohm TCP

Strohm has entered the Egyptian market following its first flowline contract.

Strohm reported that it will supply a 2,000-m-long thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) for a West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) project offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

The operator is Burullus Gas Co., a joint venture between EGAS, Shell and Petronas. It is Strohm’s first contract offshore Egypt.

Oceaneering will install the carbon fiber and PA12 polymer TCP flowline (with a design pressure of 5,000 psi and qualified to DNV-ST-F119 standard) in water depths close to 600 m.

It will replace an existing steel flowline.

Oceaneering also will deploy a horizontal lay spread, enabling use of a multi-purpose vessel instead of a specialist installation ship.

TCP, Strohm added, is lightweight and can therefore be transported and installed using light construction vessels.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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