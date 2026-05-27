Strohm providing first TCP flowline offshore Egypt

Strohm reported that it will supply a 2,000-m-long thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) for a West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) project offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea.

The operator is Burullus Gas Co., a joint venture between EGAS, Shell and Petronas. It is Strohm’s first contract offshore Egypt.

Oceaneering will install the carbon fiber and PA12 polymer TCP flowline (with a design pressure of 5,000 psi and qualified to DNV-ST-F119 standard) in water depths close to 600 m.

It will replace an existing steel flowline.

Oceaneering also will deploy a horizontal lay spread, enabling use of a multi-purpose vessel instead of a specialist installation ship.

TCP, Strohm added, is lightweight and can therefore be transported and installed using light construction vessels.