Reganosa selected to verify FEED for Ireland's planned FSRU gas reserve project

Gas Networks Ireland has appointed Reganosa to perform independent technical verification services for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of the country's Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve project.

The Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve development aims to enhance Ireland's energy security through FSRU-based LNG import infrastructure and address the country's high dependence on gas imports and lack of gas storage facilities.

The project involves developing a strategic gas reserve based on a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and associated infrastructure, which will help ensure continuity of supply during emergency situations. The FSRU will be stationed in Cahiracon, Co. Clare, along the Shannon Estuary.

Reganosa said its role is to ensure the technical robustness, regulatory compliance and maturity of the design ahead of future development.