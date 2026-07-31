Reganosa selected to verify FEED for Ireland's planned FSRU gas reserve project

The Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve development aims to enhance Ireland's energy security through offshore LNG import infrastructure.
July 31, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • Ireland is one of Europe's most import-dependent gas markets and currently lacks strategic gas storage. An FSRU-based reserve could provide a critical backup supply source during periods of market disruption or infrastructure outages.

  • The project highlights the continuing role of floating LNG infrastructure in strengthening energy security, even as European countries pursue longer-term energy transition goals.

 

Courtesy GAZ-SYSTEM
Gdansk LNG terminal, Poland – courtesy of GAZ-SYSTEM

An FSRU is under construction for Poland's Gdansk LNG terminal. Ireland's planned Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve project will similarly be based on FSRU technology to help strengthen security of gas supply.

Courtesy Gas Networks Ireland
Cahiracon, Co. Clare

An artist's rendering depicts the proposed Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve facility at Cahiracon, Co. Clare, where an FSRU-based gas reserve is planned to enhance Ireland's energy security.

Gas Networks Ireland has appointed Reganosa to perform independent technical verification services for the front-end engineering design (FEED) of the country's Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve project.

The Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve development aims to enhance Ireland's energy security through FSRU-based LNG import infrastructure and address the country's high dependence on gas imports and lack of gas storage facilities.

The project involves developing a strategic gas reserve based on a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and associated infrastructure, which will help ensure continuity of supply during emergency situations. The FSRU will be stationed in Cahiracon, Co. Clare, along the Shannon Estuary.

Reganosa said its role is to ensure the technical robustness, regulatory compliance and maturity of the design ahead of future development.

What is an FSRU?

An FSRU is a vessel that can receive, store and regasify LNG for delivery into a country's gas network, providing a faster alternative to building onshore LNG import terminals.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Staff Writer / Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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