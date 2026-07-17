OKEA highlights Draugen power-from-shore testing, Bestla tieback progress

OKEA outlined progress on electrification, field development and exploration activities across the Norwegian Continental Shelf in its latest quarterly report.
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July 17, 2026
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Courtesy OKEA
OKEA offshore Draugen operations

Production from the Garn West South well at Draugen is expected in the third quarter.

Why this news matters

  • The Draugen power-from-shore project marks a significant emissions-reduction milestone for the Norwegian offshore sector, with expected CO2 reductions at both the Draugen and Njord production hubs while reducing the need for offshore gas-fired power generation. 

  • The update also shows continued investment in production growth through tieback developments, infill drilling and exploration prospects that could support future resource additions across the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

In OKEA's latest quarterly report, the company highlighted impending power-from-shore testing at Draugen, advancement of the Bestla tieback project, and upcoming exploration activity in the Norwegian Sea and North Sea.

Power from shore progresses

Courtesy OKEA ASA Q2 2026 presentation
map of OKEA exploration wells

OKEA says all large high-voltage equipment has been lifted onboard the Draugen platform in the Norwegian Sea for its power-from-shore project.

Power transmission from shore should be ready for testing during the third quarter. The project, which will also supply electricity to Equinor’s Njord complex, should cut Draugen’s annual CO2 emissions by about 200,000 mt/year and its NOx emissions by 1,250 mt/year.

The corresponding reductions at Njord are estimated at 130,000 mt and 1,250 t annually. Other benefits should include lower volumes of gas required for power generation.

OKEA is working to put the Garn West South well into production through the Draugen platform, again expected in the third quarter.

Bestla and Talisker West advance

In the North Sea, all pull-ins for the two-well Bestla subsea tieback have been completed to the Brage platform topside during the recent maintenance shutdown.

The template production manifold, subsea production and gas-lift flowlines have also been completed. Installation of the umbilical and subsea spool is scheduled for the third quarter, along with early topside commissioning activities.

Bestla holds an estimated 24 MMboe recoverable. And the partners have now taken concept selection for another tieback to Brage, Talisker West (23 MMboe to 44 MMboe).

Courtesy OKEA
OKEA offshore Brage operations

Concept selection has been completed for Talisker West at Brage, and first production is expected in the second half of 2027.

OKEA is a partner to Equinor in the Statfjord Area, where two additional wells will be fitted with electrical submersible pumps to increase water offtake, with operations starting next year.

At Ivar Aasen, operator Aker BP plans to start this year’s IOR26 campaign in the fall, and it is targeting production from the first of the four wells around year-end.

Exploration plans move forward

Finally, OKEA will participate in the Aker BP-operated Alpehumle exploration well in PL 1153, which the Scarabeo 8 semisub will spud shortly, with pre-drill estimates in the range of 14 MMboe to 166 MMboe. 

Equinor and its partners have drawn up a new design for the Arkenstone well in PL 1014 in the northern Norwegian Sea (30MMboe to 250 MMboe). The semisub Transocean Spitsbergen should spud the well in mid-2027.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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