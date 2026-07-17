OKEA highlights Draugen power-from-shore testing, Bestla tieback progress

OKEA says all large high-voltage equipment has been lifted onboard the Draugen platform in the Norwegian Sea for its power-from-shore project.

Power transmission from shore should be ready for testing during the third quarter. The project, which will also supply electricity to Equinor’s Njord complex, should cut Draugen’s annual CO 2 emissions by about 200,000 mt/year and its NO x emissions by 1,250 mt/year.

The corresponding reductions at Njord are estimated at 130,000 mt and 1,250 t annually. Other benefits should include lower volumes of gas required for power generation.

OKEA is working to put the Garn West South well into production through the Draugen platform, again expected in the third quarter.

Bestla and Talisker West advance

In the North Sea, all pull-ins for the two-well Bestla subsea tieback have been completed to the Brage platform topside during the recent maintenance shutdown.

The template production manifold, subsea production and gas-lift flowlines have also been completed. Installation of the umbilical and subsea spool is scheduled for the third quarter, along with early topside commissioning activities.

Bestla holds an estimated 24 MMboe recoverable. And the partners have now taken concept selection for another tieback to Brage, Talisker West (23 MMboe to 44 MMboe).