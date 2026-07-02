Compression underway on Sabratha platform offshore Libya

The new facilities are designed for low-pressure gas production from the Bahr Essalam Field in the Mediterranean Sea.
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July 2, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The Sabratha Compression Project helps sustain production from Libya’s mature Bahr Essalam offshore gas field by offsetting natural reservoir decline and increasing gas recovery. 

  • Eni said the project will add about 800 million cu m/year of gas production, supporting Libya’s domestic power sector while maintaining exports to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline.

  • The startup demonstrates continued investment in Libya’s offshore gas sector and forms part of a broader portfolio of Eni-NOC developments aimed at strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure.

 

Courtesy Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V
Sabratha platform offshore Libya

The Sabratha platform is located in the offshore Bahr Essalam Field about 110 km offshore Libya.

The Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture between Eni and NOC has started production of hydrocarbons via the newly completed Sabratha Compression Project offshore Libya.

The facilities, designed to both sustain and increase gas output from the Bahr Essalam gas field, 100 km from the coast, comprise a new 1,600-t compression module on the Sabratha platform, equipped with new compression trains, with an overall compression capacity of about 440 MMscf/d.

According to Eni, the new module provides production under low-pressure conditions, offsetting the natural decline at Bahr Essalam. It should lead to increased volumes of gas of about 800 MMcm/year, along with associated condensate.

The additional production should help sustain power generation in Libya and gas exports to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline in the Mediterranean Sea.

Two further schemes commissioned by the joint venture are the offshore Bouri Gas Utilization Project (tie-ins and commissioning activities in progress following the installation of the Bouri gas recovery module); and the Structures A&E project, developing two offshore gas fields.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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