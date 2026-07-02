Compression underway on Sabratha platform offshore Libya

The Mellitah Oil & Gas joint venture between Eni and NOC has started production of hydrocarbons via the newly completed Sabratha Compression Project offshore Libya.

The facilities, designed to both sustain and increase gas output from the Bahr Essalam gas field, 100 km from the coast, comprise a new 1,600-t compression module on the Sabratha platform, equipped with new compression trains, with an overall compression capacity of about 440 MMscf/d.

According to Eni, the new module provides production under low-pressure conditions, offsetting the natural decline at Bahr Essalam. It should lead to increased volumes of gas of about 800 MMcm/year, along with associated condensate.

The additional production should help sustain power generation in Libya and gas exports to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline in the Mediterranean Sea.

Two further schemes commissioned by the joint venture are the offshore Bouri Gas Utilization Project (tie-ins and commissioning activities in progress following the installation of the Bouri gas recovery module); and the Structures A&E project, developing two offshore gas fields.