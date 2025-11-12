NextGeo supporting Bouri gas project offshore Libya

Next Geosolutions will supply vessels and divers to support Saipem’s offshore construction program at the Bouri Field associated gas project in the Mediterranean Sea.
Nov. 12, 2025
NG SURVEYOR vessel

The NG SURVEYOR is an offshore DP2 survey and ROV vessel that provides integrated geoscience survey and construction support services.

Saipem has awarded Next Geosolutions various contracts covering survey and support for NOC’s Bouri Gas Utilization Project (BGUP) offshore Libya.

One calls for the deployment of the NG Worker and NG Surveyor for offshore touchdown monitoring operations, using work class ROVs, to support Saipem during the installation phases.

Operations are due to start shortly and will last for several months, with extension options.

NextGeo subsidiary Rana Subsea will provide subsea services and installation assistance for Saipem, including diving activities.

The BGUP is designed to recover associated gas from the Bouri Field through the installation offshore of a new gas recovery module, and upgrades/enhancements to existing infrastructure.

Earlier this year, ABL reported it would provide marine warranty survey services to support Saipem’s marine transportation and installation operations for the BGUP.

