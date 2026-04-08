Dussafu license offshore Gabon extended through 2053

Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Gas has agreed to extend the offshore Dussafu Marin production license by 25 years, from 2028 to 2053.

Operator BW Energy reported that the move would support long‑term production, investments and reserve development on the license, including the current MaBoMo Phase 2 project and the planned Bourdon development.

It should also strengthen future infrastructure‑led opportunities on the adjacent offshore Niosi and Guduma licenses, which the company also operates.

The Dussafu Field, which produces from multiple wells tied back to the Adolo FPSO and the MaBoMo wellhead platform, generated on average 33,200 bbl/d of oil last year.