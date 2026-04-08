Dussafu license offshore Gabon extended through 2053

Gabon’s Ministry of Oil and Gas has agreed to extend the offshore Dussafu Marin production license by 25 years, from 2028 to 2053.
Operator BW Energy reported that the move would support long‑term production, investments and reserve development on the license, including the current MaBoMo Phase 2 project and the planned Bourdon development.
It should also strengthen future infrastructure‑led opportunities on the adjacent offshore Niosi and Guduma licenses, which the company also operates.
The Dussafu Field, which produces from multiple wells tied back to the Adolo FPSO and the MaBoMo wellhead platform, generated on average 33,200 bbl/d of oil last year.
“We are on track to commence the four-well MaBoMo Phase 2 development drilling program mid-year, which is expected to return gross production at Dussafu to nameplate capacity of around 40,000 bbl/d when all new wells are onstream. We have also identified two potential appraisal targets that could be drilled after the MaBoMo Phase 2 wells and offer additional fast-track/cost-effective production opportunities."
—Eric d’Argentre, COO and president of partner Panoro Energy (17.5%), said in a separate release