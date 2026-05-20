BW Energy FIDs Gabon and Brazil projects targeting 100,000 boe/d by 2028

The phased Bourdon development is in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon. Phase 1 is designed to recover 25 MMboe of 2P reserves, with first oil targeted in first-quarter 2028.

The company plans to convert the former Akoum rig to a 12-slot wellhead platform. This will produce initially from three wells, with spare capacity under future phases to add potentially ~200 MMboe in place near the Bourdon accumulation.

BW Energy estimates its share of the capex at $300 million, with pre-first-oil expenditure of ~$100 million supported by a recent sale-and-leaseback agreement with Chinese investment group Minsheng.

The other partners in the license are Panoro Energy and Gabon Oil Co.

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