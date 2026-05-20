BW Energy FIDs Gabon and Brazil projects targeting 100,000 boe/d by 2028

BW Energy has sanctioned phased development of the Bourdon Field offshore Gabon and a new drilling campaign at the Golfinho Field offshore Brazil.
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May 20, 2026
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Courtesy BW Energy
BW Energy's offshore Gabon operations

BW Energy has core operations in Gabon, where the company produces oil from the Dussafu licence. 

BW Energy and its partners have taken final investment decisions (FIDs) on two offshore projects in Gabon and Brazil, advancing phased development of the Bourdon Field and a new drilling campaign at Golfinho.

Bourdon phased development offshore Gabon

Courtesy BW Energy
Map of BW Energy's exploration assets offshore Gabon

The phased Bourdon development is in the Dussafu license offshore Gabon. Phase 1 is designed to recover 25 MMboe of 2P reserves, with first oil targeted in first-quarter 2028.

The company plans to convert the former Akoum rig to a 12-slot wellhead platform. This will produce initially from three wells, with spare capacity under future phases to add potentially ~200 MMboe in place near the Bourdon accumulation.

BW Energy estimates its share of the capex at $300 million, with pre-first-oil expenditure of ~$100 million supported by a recent sale-and-leaseback agreement with Chinese investment group Minsheng.

The other partners in the license are Panoro Energy and Gabon Oil Co.

Golfinho drilling campaign offshore Brazil

Courtesy BW Energy
BW Energy's offshore Brazil operations

Offshore Brazil, BW Energy currently has one producing asset, one major development project in execution and substantial additional resources in place.

Offshore Brazil, BW Energy has committed to a new phase of drilling in its 100% owned Golfinho license in the deepwater Espirito Santo Basin, to recover a further 50 MMboe and to triple production from the Golfinho area to ~30,000 boe/d from 2029 onward.

The program will comprise four new wells on the Golfinho license and one on the Camarupim license, all tied back to the Golfinho FPSO, and it also involves throughput into an existing offshore gas export pipeline from the FPSO to shore.

Of the company’s estimated capex of $450 million, $170 million has been allocated to long-lead equipment items and the remainder for optional spending up to six months ahead of first oil.

The budgeted development cost is up to $9/bbl.  

Targeting 100,000 boe/d production by 2028

“These two projects add highly profitable production in licenses with proven reserves and multiple growth opportunities," CEO Carl K. Arnet said. "Through the repurposing of existing energy assets and a phased approach, BW Energy has optimized the development solutions supported by low-cost infrastructure-backed financing. This yields high return-projects, increasing our net production to above 100,000 boe/d in 2028 and positioning us to sustain this level into the next decade.”

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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