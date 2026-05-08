Global FPSO activity advances across development, execution and operations

The Baobab Field is in Block CI-40.

In February, Vaalco was confirmed as the operator with a 60% interest in the Kossipo Field, also on the CI-40 Block offshore Côte d'Ivoire, and aims to complete its field development plan in the second half of this year.

The Kossipo‑1X discovery was followed by the Kossipo‑2A appraisal well in 2019, which tested oil at more than 7,000 bbl/d. Vaalco is now analyzing newly acquired ocean‑bottom node seismic data to support development planning.

Brazil: New FPSO begins production at Búzios

Petrobras has started up the eight production platform on the Búzios Field offshore Brazil ahead of schedule.

The P-79 FPSO has the capacity to handle 180,000 bbl/d of oil and to compress 7.2 MMcm/d of gas.

It should increase overall installed oil production capacity at the giant field in the presalt Santos Basin to about 1.33 MMb/d.

In addition, the produced gas will be exported to the mainland via a connection to the Rota 3 pipeline, potentially expanding gas supplies in Brazil by up to 3 MMcm/d.

P-79 arrived in Brazil in February following a voyage from South Korea, with commissioning and operations teams on board. This eliminated the need for a stopover in sheltered waters in Brazil, bringing gains in operational readiness.

The FPSO has a new design hull and features technologies said to lower emissions and improve operational efficiency. It is part of the Búzios 8 Production Development project, and it will be connected to eight subsea producer wells and six injectors, equipped with intelligent completion systems for enhanced production management.