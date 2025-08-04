Kosmos progressing two subsea tiebacks in US Gulf of Mexico

Shell is working on plans for a low-cost, single well tieback of the 2014 Gettysburg oil discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico to the Appomattox platform, partner Kosmos Energy said in a results statement.

Gettysburg is in block De Soto Canyon 398, in about 7,579 ft.

Operator Kosmos also continues to work with Occidental on lowering the capex for the Tiberius development in Keathley Canyon Block 964. Tiberius, discovered in 2023, is 6 miles from the Lucius spar platform.

In the Green Canyon Area, completion work continues on the recently drilled development well Winterfell-4, operated by Beacon Energy. The well should go online later in the current quarter.

Offshore Mauritania and Senegal, the FLNG vessel for the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project is building toward its nameplate production capacity of 2.7 MMt/year.

The partnership is assessing a way of lowering opex for GTA Phase 1 through reduced startup and commissioning costs; refinancing of the FPSO refinancing; and through investigating alternative, lower-cost operating models.

Phase 1+, a planned low-cost brownfield expansion, would double gas throughput using existing offshore infrastructure, Kosmos added.

Offshore Ghana, the J-72 well, drilled by the Noble Venturer earlier this year on the Jubilee Field, encountered better than expected pay and is presently producing about 10,000 bbl/d.

The rig campaign has been revised to accommodate a second new producer on Jubilee, with Noble Venturer set for scheduled maintenance before spudding and completing the well later this year.

During 2026, the vessel will drill four more wells all planned as producers and supported by similar well control as achieved with J-72.

Narrow-azimuth (NAZ) seismic acquired during the first quarter over Jubilee is undergoing processing, with initial results delivering a significant uplift in imaging quality. That should improve further through an ocean-bottom node seismic campaign, planned for later this year. The results should upgrade the velocity model, with a beneficial impact on the NAZ processing.

The data will support future drilling programs by identifying undrilled lobes, unswept oil and new opportunities in Jubilee Southeast.

Earlier this year, a Tullow Oil-led partnership with Kosmos signed a memorandum of understanding with Ghana’s government on extending the production licenses to 2040. The partners are aiming to submit documentation shortly and expect to receive formal approval later in the year.