Offshore tie-in connected for pipeline carrying Mako field gas

A hot tap operation offshore Indonesia has enabled uninterrupted operations on the West Natuna trunkline.
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June 26, 2026
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Courtesy Conrad Asia Energy
experts check the preparation of hot tap and tie-in works

PLN EPI project experts check the preparation of hot tap and tie-in works. (ANTARA/HO-PLN EPI) 

PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI) has completed the hot tap connection on the West Natuna Transportation System (WNTS) offshore western Indonesia to the Pemping gas pipeline project.

This is also the delivery point for gas from West Natuna Exploration Ltd.’s (WNEL) offshore Mako Field development, which is due to start production in late 2027. 

The hot tap process allows a new pipeline to be connected without interrupting gas flow through the WNTS. It was conducted in 29 m water depth on a pipeline transporting about 300 MMcf/d, operating at 1,096-psi pressure. 

Commissioning should begin this week, followed by initial gas deliveries of about 25 MMcf/d from existing Natuna Sea gas production centers to support a Batam power system, said WNEL’s parent company Conrad Energy Asia.

WNEL will supply PLN EPI with up to 111 MMcf/d of sales gas from Mako during 2027 to 2037, from facilities designed to process up to 172 MMcf/d.

Why this matters:

  • Minimized production disruption: The hot tap tie-in allows new gas infrastructure to be connected without shutting down the West Natuna trunkline, avoiding supply interruptions and revenue loss from an active export system.

  • Accelerates Mako commercialization: Establishing the pipeline connection now de-risks first gas from the Mako Field (expected in 2027), enabling faster integration into existing transport and offtake networks.

  • Supports regional gas demand: Initial and future gas deliveries—ramping up significantly over time—help secure supply for Indonesia’s domestic power generation, particularly the Batam system.

This sidebar section was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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