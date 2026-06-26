Offshore tie-in connected for pipeline carrying Mako field gas

PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI) has completed the hot tap connection on the West Natuna Transportation System (WNTS) offshore western Indonesia to the Pemping gas pipeline project.

This is also the delivery point for gas from West Natuna Exploration Ltd.’s (WNEL) offshore Mako Field development, which is due to start production in late 2027.

The hot tap process allows a new pipeline to be connected without interrupting gas flow through the WNTS. It was conducted in 29 m water depth on a pipeline transporting about 300 MMcf/d, operating at 1,096-psi pressure.

Commissioning should begin this week, followed by initial gas deliveries of about 25 MMcf/d from existing Natuna Sea gas production centers to support a Batam power system, said WNEL’s parent company Conrad Energy Asia.

WNEL will supply PLN EPI with up to 111 MMcf/d of sales gas from Mako during 2027 to 2037, from facilities designed to process up to 172 MMcf/d.