Offshore Indonesia: Mako subsea contract awarded and Eni confirms strong Geliga-1 flow rates

Offshore gas activity is accelerating across Indonesia, with key developments advancing on both the project execution and exploration fronts.
Conrad Asia’s West Natuna Exploration Ltd. has finalized a major subsea contract for the phased Mako gas field development in the Natuna Sea, outlining a $320‑million path to first gas.
Meanwhile, Eni has confirmed “outstanding” reservoir performance from its Geliga‑1 discovery offshore East Kalimantan, reinforcing the potential for a fast‑track, hub‑based development in the prolific Kutei Basin.
PT. Timas Supindo confirmed as Mako gas project subsea contractor
Conrad Asia subsidiary West Natuna Exploration Ltd. (WNEL) has executed a binding EPCI contract with PT. Timas Suplindo for the SURF elements of the Mako gas field development offshore Indonesia.
The Mako project in the Duyung PSC, to be developed in two phases, will initially feature six development wells tied back to a leased mobile offshore production unit, with a design capacity of 172 MMcf/d,
Sales gas will head through a 59-km 18-inch pipeline to the KF platform in the adjoining Kakap PSC, then onward through the existing WNTS pipeline for delivery to markets in Indonesia.
PT. Timas Supindo’s responsibilities will be as follows:
- Verification of FEED and detailed engineering design for the SURF system, including flowlines, export pipeline, risers, subsea structures, umbilical and installation engineering;
- Procurement covers all contractor-furnished materials and management, storage, and integration (including line pipes, umbilical, SPCS and subsea valves);
- Fabrication, assembly, coating, inspection and testing of subsea structures and associated SURF components;
- Load-out, transportation and offshore installation of flowlines, export pipeline, subsea structures, risers, umbilical and tie-ins;
- Execution of pre-commissioning activities, including cleaning, gauging, hydrotesting, dewatering and leak testing; and
- Support to WNEL during commissioning and startup.
WNEL estimates the total capex to first gas at $320 million, and it is aiming for future operating costs of $70 million to $80 million/year (including pipeline transportation fees).
Eni confirms strong flow rates from testing of Geliga-1 well offshore Indonesia
Eni reported that a drillstem test (DST) on its giant Geliga‑1 gas-condensate discovery offshore Indonesia has confirmed “outstanding” reservoir productivity.
The field is in the Ganal Block in the Kutei Basin, 70 km offshore East Kalimantan. The discovery well, drilled in 2,000 m of water, intersected a large gas column in the targeted Miocene interval on the way to total depth of 5,100 m.
During the DST, the reservoir flowed at rates of up to 60 MMcf/d, constrained by the rig’s facilities, with very limited pressure drawdown.
Analysis of the results suggests the well could produce about 200 MMcf/d of gas and 10,000 bbl/d of condensate. Eni is sticking to its initial assessment of about 5 Tcf and 75 MMbbl in place within the encountered interval.
The field is close to the undeveloped Gula discovery (2 Tcf of gas and 75 MMbbl of condensate in place). A combined development could deliver about 1,000 MMcf/d of gas and 80,000 bbl/d of condensate.
Eni is already working on a plan of development, which it will submit to Indonesia’s government in the next few weeks. It involves a fast‑track development of a third production hub for the company in the Kutei Basin, alongside the Gendalo and Gandang gas project (South Hub) and the Geng North and Gehem fields (North Hub).