Offshore Indonesia: Mako subsea contract awarded and Eni confirms strong Geliga-1 flow rates

Offshore gas activity is accelerating across Indonesia, with key developments advancing on both the project execution and exploration fronts.

Conrad Asia’s West Natuna Exploration Ltd. has finalized a major subsea contract for the phased Mako gas field development in the Natuna Sea, outlining a $320‑million path to first gas.

Meanwhile, Eni has confirmed “outstanding” reservoir performance from its Geliga‑1 discovery offshore East Kalimantan, reinforcing the potential for a fast‑track, hub‑based development in the prolific Kutei Basin.