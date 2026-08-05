TGS, EGAS developing regional dataset across multiple basins offshore Egypt

TGS and Egypt's EGAS have launched a major 34,000-km 2D seismic reimaging project designed to improve subsurface understanding across several offshore Mediterranean basins and support future exploration licensing efforts.

The project comes as Egypt looks to attract additional offshore exploration investment in the Mediterranean, where major gas discoveries such as Zohr have helped establish the basin as one of the region's most important natural gas provinces. The offshore Nile Delta remains a focus area for international operators pursuing both near-field and frontier exploration opportunities.

The program will integrate the GeoStreamer 2016, 2018 and 2023 surveys with other available 2D data, the goal being to develop a consistent regional framework across the offshore Nile Delta, Herodotus and broader Eastern Mediterranean basins.