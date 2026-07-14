TGS partners with Allton to expand access to deepwater OBN seismic surveys

Under the arrangement, the two parties will share exclusive rights and priority access to Allton A1 systems.

According to TGS, the technology reduces OBN operational complexity and lowers the cost and some of the logistical barriers associated with OBN surveys.

Therefore, it opens exploration opportunities in emerging and frontier basins where conventional OBN solutions have historically been cost-intensive.

The two parties see potential for advancing high-resolution seabed seismic imaging earlier in the exploration cycle. TGS says E&P companies could use the data to reduce uncertainty, optimize prospect assessment and take more informed investment decisions.

Allton CEO Nils Haugestad said, "The Allton A1 system offers the industry an economic way to acquire OBN data where it previously would be cost prohibitive."

The partnership will consider potential deployments in basins worldwide.