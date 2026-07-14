TGS partners with Allton to expand access to deepwater OBN seismic surveys
Why this news matters:
- Lower-cost OBN deployment could make high-resolution seabed seismic imaging viable in emerging and frontier offshore basins where economics have previously been a barrier.
- Earlier access to OBN-quality subsurface data may help operators reduce exploration risk, improve prospect evaluation and support investment decisions before major capital commitments.
- The partnership reflects continued industry efforts to simplify offshore seismic acquisition workflows while expanding the use of advanced imaging technologies.
TGS has entered a strategic collaboration with Norway-based Allton covering deepwater ocean-bottom node (OBN) deployment and recovery technology.
Under the arrangement, the two parties will share exclusive rights and priority access to Allton A1 systems.
According to TGS, the technology reduces OBN operational complexity and lowers the cost and some of the logistical barriers associated with OBN surveys.
Therefore, it opens exploration opportunities in emerging and frontier basins where conventional OBN solutions have historically been cost-intensive.
The two parties see potential for advancing high-resolution seabed seismic imaging earlier in the exploration cycle. TGS says E&P companies could use the data to reduce uncertainty, optimize prospect assessment and take more informed investment decisions.
Allton CEO Nils Haugestad said, "The Allton A1 system offers the industry an economic way to acquire OBN data where it previously would be cost prohibitive."
The partnership will consider potential deployments in basins worldwide.