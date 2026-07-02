TGS, SeaBird advance offshore seismic programs across emerging basins

TGS launches Sierra Leone reprocessing campaign

TGS has started work on the offshore Sierra Leone 2D and Mabesi 3D Vision reprocessing projects, in partnership with the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone.

The goal is to deliver modern, depth-imaged seismic data with improved subsurface clarity, allowing operators to better assess hydrocarbon plays and exploration opportunities from the shelf out to deepwater areas.

TGS will reprocess 24,000 km of 2D data and 4,155 sq km of Mabesi 3D seismic by applying pre-stack depth migration, machine learning-based de-noise and de-ghosting, adaptive de-multiple and advanced depth imaging, including DM-eFWI.

It will also merge the results with the Fusion 3D Vision reprocessing, completed last December, to produce a unified 3D volume. This, the company said, should improve insight into depositional systems and understanding of the structural and stratigraphic traps across Sierra Leone’s offshore basin.

Another priority for the team will be to balance amplitudes and preserve AVO fidelity throughout the processing sequence, supporting reservoir characterization and allowing E&P companies to better assess Upper Cretaceous AVO plays.

Interim results from both projects should be available later this year, followed by final products from Mabesi 3D Vision in first-quarter 2027, and from Sierra Leone 2D Vision in third-quarter 2027.

“Sierra Leone remains an underexplored basin with significant potential, as shown by recent new entrants to the offshore area," said David Hajovsky, executive vice president of multi-client at TGS.