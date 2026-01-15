Shearwater, Viridien and TGS advance global seismic projects

Offshore exploration activity continues to build momentum across key basins, with new seismic acquisition, imaging and reprocessing projects advancing in the Caribbean, Mediterranean and West Africa. Recent announcements from Shearwater Geoservices, Viridien and TGS highlight growing demand for high-quality subsurface data as operators sharpen their focus on deepwater prospectivity, regional geological understanding and future licensing opportunities. Shearwater wins 3D seismic survey offshore T&T Shearwater Geoservices has secured a contract from ExxonMobil Trinidad and Tobago Deepwater Ltd. for a large-scale 3D seismic survey offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The deepwater program will cover abour 6,000 sq km of full-fold area. Acquisition is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and will take about five months. Shearwater’s Amazon Warrior streamer vessel will execute the survey using its Isometrix multi-component streamer technology. The project aims to deliver high-resolution seismic data to support future exploration activities in the region.

Viridien partners with Malta on offshore multi-client seismic project

Viridien has agreed to work with Malta’s government on a new multi-client dataset over the country’s offshore area, based on existing seismic and well data.

The company will apply its imaging technologies and workflows to strengthen data quality and subsurface insights for the regional geological study to deliver a clearer picture of the petroleum systems and prospectivity.

Results will support future licensing activity.

Viridien added that the project will expand its Earth Data offering for frontier exploration in the Mediterranean Sea.

TGS completes Sierra Leone Fusion 3D reprocessing

Offshore West Africa, TGS has completed its multi-client Sierra Leone Fusion 3D (Vision) reprocessing program.

This involved use of a full pre-stack depth migration sequence for field tapes covering a 7,476-sq-km area, merging multiple surveys that the company has acquired between 2008 and 2014.

TGS deployed ML-based denoise and deghosting, adaptive demultiple and depth imaging workflows, including DM-FWI, to sharpen imaging of Upper Cretaceous plays.

One of the main goals was to preserve the fidelity of AVO throughout the data, the company explained, to allow explorers to undertake reservoir characterization workflows and assess AVO-plays with more confidence.