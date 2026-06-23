Seismic players advance monitoring and frontier imaging programs

Shearwater Geo prepares for one-month 4D survey over North Sea Mariner field

Adura Operations has contracted Shearwater Geoservices to conduct a 4D towed‑streamer seismic survey over the Mariner Field in the UK northern North Sea.

For the one-month program, which is due to start next month, Shearwater will deploy its Isometrix multi‑component streamer technology to deliver repeatable time‑lapse seismic data to support ongoing reservoir monitoring and field management.

The survey has also been designed with the potential for an undershoot to enhance imaging and ensure continuous coverage around field infrastructure, Shearwater added.

Shearwater CEO Irene Waage Basili said, “Monitoring reservoirs in existing fields is essential to extending field life, optimizing production and supporting energy security.”