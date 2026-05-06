OTC 2026: Teledyne’s seismic streamer recognized for closing a critical UUHR data gap

In addition, unlike solid small‑diameter streamers that can be prone to damage, eXtreamer uses a roughly 55‑mm‑outer‑diameter gel‑filled design with a rugged polyurethane skin and a tight minimum bend radius of about 310 mm. That configuration is designed to allow dense channel spacing to be deployed more reliably, particularly in shallow, congested or maneuvering‑constrained environments.

From an acquisition standpoint, the system is designed to support single‑pass, multi‑objective surveys. Variable channel spacing can be configured within one system, enabling operators to simultaneously capture HR, UHR and UUHR datasets, which aims to reduce the need for remobilization, repeat passes or multiple streamer spreads.

“The small form factor is not about convenience—it is what enables dense, broadband geometries to be deployed where surveys actually need to happen, not just where big vessels can operate,” Sims said.

Near‑term demand is being driven by applications where traditional oil and gas streamers are increasingly viewed as over‑engineered or insufficient. Sims pointed to offshore wind site characterization, shallow hazard identification, carbon storage projects and nearshore surveys as areas where higher‑frequency fidelity and tighter spacing are becoming non‑negotiable.

“Operators now want HR, UHR and UUHR simultaneously, with fewer passes and a lower environmental footprint,” she said, adding that contractors also need systems that can be reconfigured quickly and scaled without replacing hardware.

Offshore is an official media partner of the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) taking place in Houston this week. Teledyne Marine is exhibiting at OTC booth 1601.