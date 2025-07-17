Red Sea native corals detected on Leviathan subsea structures

An environmental monitoring survey of waters around the Chevron-operated Leviathan gas production platform in the eastern Mediterranean Sea revealed an unusual natural phenomenon.
July 17, 2025
Courtesy CSA Ocean Sciences
colonies of the soft coral species found on offshore platform in Red Sea
CSA Ocean Sciences has aided in a rare marine discovery at the Leviathan production platform in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to field teams of environmental consultants CSA Ocean Sciences, numerous colonies of the soft coral species Dendronephthya hemprichi, which are native to the coral reefs of the Red Sea to the south, were found to be growing on the platform’s subsea structures in water depths of up to 30 m.

This has led to a subsequent collaborative research program by faculty members at Tel Aviv University and other partners in the region.

The research will be led by a master’s student under the guidance of the researchers, in partnership with Chevron’s team on the platform and Leviathan co-venturers NewMed Energy and Ratio Energies.

CSA added that the ongoing study would include underwater visual surveys and collection of coral samples for in-depth analysis of their reproductive biology and dispersal capabilities in the Mediterranean Sea.

