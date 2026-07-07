Eni, Petronas commission FPSO for Kutei Hub North gas project offshore Indonesia

Searah, the newly formed Far East joint venture between Eni and Petronas, has ordered a newbuild FPSO for the Kutei North Hub development in the Kutei Basin offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

PT Saipem Indonesia, in partnership with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors, will supply and install the FPSO under the EPCI contract, awarded by Searah subsidiary Eni North Ganal. Saipem estimates its share of the program at about $2 billion.

The work scope should take four years to complete, including project management, detailed engineering, materials procurement, fabrication, construction and installation activities, and finally commissioning and startup of the FPSO.

Kutei North Hub is a subsea development tied back to the FPSO, with a gas export pipeline to the onshore Bontang LNG plant and the domestic gas network via the East Kalimantan System.