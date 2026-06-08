Eni and Petronas confirm Indonesia/Malaysia E&P joint venture

Eni and Petronas have formed Searah, a 50:50 joint venture that combines their respective E&P businesses in Indonesia and Malaysia.

It follows a memorandum of understanding announced in February 2025.

The combined portfolio comprises 19 gas-producing and development assets, 14 of which are in Indonesia and five in Malaysia, with an initial production base of more than 300,000 boe/d.

Within the next three years, they aim to increase production to more than 500,000 boe/d.

All regulatory, governmental and partner approvals are in place in Malaysia and Indonesia, with all conditions precedent fulfilled.