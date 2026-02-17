ConocoPhillips Skandinavia submits proposal for redevelopment of three North Sea fields

The Norwegian Energy Ministry has received ConocoPhillips Skandinavia’s two latest plans for development and operation in the Greater Ekofisk Area of the North Sea.

These cover the redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields, collectively the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) Project.

ConocoPhillips estimates that the combined redevelopment will recover 90 MMboe to 120 MMboe of gas and condensate. It is the latest subsea development in the Greater Ekofisk Area; the PPF and the previous four tieback projects should deliver more than 400 MMboe.

Advanced wells technology and more efficient subsea concepts supported the prior development of Tor II, Tommeliten A and Eldfisk North, the company added.