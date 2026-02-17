ConocoPhillips Skandinavia submits proposal for redevelopment of three North Sea fields

The project will restore production to the prematurely shut-in Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area offshore Norway.
Feb. 17, 2026
In total, 11 wells and four subsea templates will be tied back to the Ekofisk Complex (pictured) via a shared multiphase pipeline. 

The Norwegian Energy Ministry has received ConocoPhillips Skandinavia’s two latest plans for development and operation in the Greater Ekofisk Area of the North Sea.

These cover the redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields, collectively the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) Project.

ConocoPhillips estimates that the combined redevelopment will recover 90 MMboe to 120 MMboe of gas and condensate. It is the latest subsea development in the Greater Ekofisk Area; the PPF and the previous four tieback projects should deliver more than 400 MMboe.

Advanced wells technology and more efficient subsea concepts supported the prior development of Tor II, Tommeliten A and Eldfisk North, the company added.

DeepOcean pipeline inspection
Feb. 11, 2026

Combined investments are about NOK14 billion ($1.47 billion) for Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk, and NOK5.5 billion ($570 million) for Tommeliten Gamma.

Eleven wells and four subsea templates will be connected to the Ekofisk Complex via a shared multiphase pipeline. Albuskjell will have two subsea templates and six wells, and Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma will each have one subsea template and three/two wells.

Pending regulatory approvals, first gas should flow in fourth-quarter 2028, with projected peak production of 36,000 boe/d.

Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk are in PL018B and PL018F, and Tommeliten Gamma is in PL044 and PL044D.

In 1998, all three fields were prematurely shut in due to the anticipated decommissioning costs and limited processing capacity at Ekofisk. More capacity should become available in the late 2020s to accommodate production from the fields.

Other partners are Vår Energi, Orlen Upstream Norway and Petoro.

In late December, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia awarded fabricator Worley Rosenberg an EPC contract for the planned redevelopment of the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields.

