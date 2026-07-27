Worley to assess CO2 transport, storage network for Dutch North Sea CCS project

Petrogas E&P Netherlands has tasked Worley with the pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) for the Abeona Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the Dutch North Sea.

The project is intended to develop a CO 2 transport and storage service for industrial emitters in the North Sea Canal Area and other regions in the Netherlands.

The project is part of wider efforts to develop offshore carbon storage capacity in the Netherlands by leveraging depleted North Sea reservoirs and existing energy infrastructure.

It will use both repurposed offshore infrastructure and new facilities to store captured CO 2 permanently in depleted reservoirs offshore.

One possibility to be investigated is reusing an existing pipeline to transport CO 2 from the Port of Amsterdam to the North Sea storage sites.

Reusing existing offshore infrastructure could help lower development costs and accelerate deployment timelines compared with building entirely new transport and storage systems, a strategy increasingly being evaluated across North Sea CCS developments.

Worley will refine the development concept, the priorities being to establish a sound technical foundation, reduce the execution risk and to provide cost estimates for subsequent phases of the project.