Worley to assess CO2 transport, storage network for Dutch North Sea CCS project

The Dutch North Sea project aims to transport and permanently store captured CO2 using a combination of repurposed offshore assets and new infrastructure.
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Offshore gas platform in the Dutch North Sea

Offshore infrastructure in the Dutch North Sea could play a growing role in carbon capture and storage projects through the repurposing of existing facilities and transport networks.

CCS involves three main stages: capturing CO2 at industrial sites, transporting it via pipelines or ships, and securely storing it underground.
March 20, 2026

Petrogas E&P Netherlands has tasked Worley with the pre-front-end engineering design (pre-FEED) for the Abeona Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the Dutch North Sea.

The project is intended to develop a CO2 transport and storage service for industrial emitters in the North Sea Canal Area and other regions in the Netherlands.

The project is part of wider efforts to develop offshore carbon storage capacity in the Netherlands by leveraging depleted North Sea reservoirs and existing energy infrastructure.

It will use both repurposed offshore infrastructure and new facilities to store captured CO2 permanently in depleted reservoirs offshore.

One possibility to be investigated is reusing an existing pipeline to transport CO2 from the Port of Amsterdam to the North Sea storage sites.

Reusing existing offshore infrastructure could help lower development costs and accelerate deployment timelines compared with building entirely new transport and storage systems, a strategy increasingly being evaluated across North Sea CCS developments.

Worley will refine the development concept, the priorities being to establish a sound technical foundation, reduce the execution risk and to provide cost estimates for subsequent phases of the project.

Why this news matters:

  • Repurposing offshore energy infrastructure could make CCS projects more economically viable. Reusing pipelines and facilities may help reduce capital costs and accelerate project development compared with building entirely new transport and storage networks.

  • The project reflects a growing role for the North Sea as a carbon storage hub. As governments and industrial sectors pursue emissions-reduction targets, depleted offshore reservoirs are increasingly being evaluated for long-term CO2 storage, creating new opportunities for offshore infrastructure and expertise.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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