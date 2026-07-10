Fugro secures survey contract for Northern Endurance CO2 storage project

Saipem has contracted Fugro to conduct marine survey and inspection services for the Northern Endurance Partnership’s CO 2 transportation and storage infrastructure project in the UK North Sea.

The partnership is a joint venture between bp, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

Saipem is responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the offshore pipeline and associated infrastructure.

The project will access to up to 1 billion metric tons of subsurface CO 2 storage capacity for emissions from local industries in northeast England.

Fugro’s work scope covers nearshore and offshore survey and inspection operations to assist the pipeline installation, from the landfall through connection with existing offshore infrastructure.

For the nearshore works, the focus is on pre-lay surveys of the section from the tunnel exit out to several kilometers offshore; installation monitoring as the pipeline is pulled out to sea to confirm laying is being executed as planned; and early identification of any unexpected seabed changes.

Farther out offshore, Fugro will perform surveys, installation support and verification along the route of the pipeline, including at third-party pipeline and cable crossings.

The goals are to deliver reliable geo-data along the entire route, helping to lessen the installation risk, and to support overall project efficiency.

In early March, Britain’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) issued consent to the Northern Endurance Partnership to drill a carbon storage appraisal well in the UK southern North Sea. The well forms part of the Endurance project.