Britain green lights NEP’s first North Sea carbon storage appraisal well

Net Zero North Sea Storage Ltd. is managing the drilling program on carbon storage license CS006, with drilling, data acquisition and analysis expected to last for about 90 days in total. The consent term is for two years.

Last summer, NEP operator bp awarded Noble Corp. a drilling contract for use of the Noble Innovator rig for six firm CO 2 injection wells and two optional wells. The rig was due to start drilling operations this summer.

Among other contracts issued at the time, Expro was assigned delivery of integrated well testing services for two wells in the Endurance reservoir for future CCS suitability, using its in-house well testing, fluid sampling and analysis, and subsea technologies.

In January this year, NEP and the UK’s Crown Estate signed what was said to be Britain’s first commercial-scale lease of the seabed for permanent offshore CO 2 storage and associated pipeline infrastructure.

The lease will continue until injection at the store is completed, currently anticipated in the mid‑2050s.