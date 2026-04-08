Eni proves gas-condensate at Denise W prospect offshore Egypt

Eni has made a large gas-condensate discovery in the Denise W prospect offshore Egypt.

The Denise W-1 well was drilled on the Temsah concession in the Mediterranean. Initial analysis suggests about 2 Tcf and 130 MMbbl of associated condensates in place.

Eni sees scope for a fast-track development. The structure is 70 km offshore in 95 m of water and less than 10 km from established infrastructure.

Like the nearby Temsah Field, which started production in 2001, Denise W has a good-quality sandstone reservoir, the company added, with about 50 m of net pay.

Drilling operations followed the 20-year renewal last July of the Temsah concession with EGPC and EGAS.

Eni operates the concession’s Denise Development Lease with a 50% interest via its Petrobel joint venture with EGPC, with the remainder held by bp.