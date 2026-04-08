Eni proves gas-condensate at Denise W prospect offshore Egypt

The company and its partners see scope for a fast-track development via infrastructure on the producing Temsah concession in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
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April 8, 2026
Photo by Valerii Gorodinskyi; Courtesy of marinetraffic.com
Al‑Qaher II offshore jackup rig
Eni’s Mediterranean campaign on the Temsah concession was scheduled to be drilled by the jackup Al‑Qaher II. Al‑Qaher II is an Egyptian‑owned shallow‑water jackup, capable of working in the ~95 m water depth cited for Denise W, according to various industry reports.

Eni has made a large gas-condensate discovery in the Denise W prospect offshore Egypt.

The Denise W-1 well was drilled on the Temsah concession in the Mediterranean. Initial analysis suggests about 2 Tcf and 130 MMbbl of associated condensates in place.

Eni sees scope for a fast-track development. The structure is 70 km offshore in 95 m of water and less than 10 km from established infrastructure.

Like the nearby Temsah Field, which started production in 2001, Denise W has a good-quality sandstone reservoir, the company added, with about 50 m of net pay.

Drilling operations followed the 20-year renewal last July of the Temsah concession with EGPC and EGAS.

Eni operates the concession’s Denise Development Lease with a 50% interest via its Petrobel joint venture with EGPC, with the remainder held by bp.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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