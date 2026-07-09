Apache awards Well-Safe lead role on Beryl decommissioning program

Apache North Sea has named Well-Safe Solutions as lead contractor for its Beryl Field decommissioning project in the central UK North Sea.

Earlier this year, Apache awarded Well-Safe the integrated P&A contract for the Forties Field in the same sector. The combined scope covers more than 260 wells.

To support the two programs, Well-Safe Solutions has contracted platform drilling specialist Archer to provide a range of well services, wireline, coiled tubing, downhole technologies and a compact workover rig that can be deployed on the seven platforms as well as fishing/P&A services for subsea wells.

In addition, Well-Safe Solutions has contracted NMC Energy to perform integration, commissioning and topside decommissioning services.

Preparations have started for the subsurface, well engineering and project management scopes for the project. Offshore operations should get underway this summer on the Beryl Bravo platform wells in the summer, with subsea well decommissioning scheduled to start in 2027.