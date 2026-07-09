Apache awards Well-Safe lead role on Beryl decommissioning program

Well-Safe Solutions will oversee decommissioning of the Beryl Field offshore UK, expanding its North Sea P&A work after securing a similar contract for Apache's Forties field earlier this year.
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July 9, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The Beryl and Forties programs together cover more than 260 wells, highlighting the growing scale of North Sea decommissioning activity.
  • The project reinforces demand for specialized well abandonment and decommissioning services as operators move to retire mature offshore assets.

 

Courtesy APA Corporation's Multimedia Gallery
Apache North Sea’s Beryl Field

Apache North Sea has named Well-Safe Solutions as lead contractor for its Beryl Field decommissioning project in the central UK North Sea.

Earlier this year, Apache awarded Well-Safe the integrated P&A contract for the Forties Field in the same sector. The combined scope covers more than 260 wells.

To support the two programs, Well-Safe Solutions has contracted platform drilling specialist Archer to provide a range of well services, wireline, coiled tubing, downhole technologies and a compact workover rig that can be deployed on the seven platforms as well as fishing/P&A services for subsea wells.

In addition, Well-Safe Solutions has contracted NMC Energy to perform integration, commissioning and topside decommissioning services.

Preparations have started for the subsurface, well engineering and project management scopes for the project. Offshore operations should get underway this summer on the Beryl Bravo platform wells in the summer, with subsea well decommissioning scheduled to start in 2027.

Related resource:

View Apache's Forties Field infrastructure layout, including platform, pipeline and subsea asset locations in the UK North Sea, in this field map PDF.

Forties Field Layout: Subsea Facilities Schematic

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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