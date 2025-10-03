bp asks Heerema to remove North Sea Andrew platform, piles

bp has awarded Heerema Marine Contractors a decommissioning contract for the Andrew platform in the UK central North Sea.

The engineering, preparation and removal work scope covers removal, transport and offloading to shore of the topside, comprising the Flare and Kinnoull module, and the four-legged steel jacket with 12 skirt piles.

Last year Heerema removed the platform’s drilling equipment set.

The integrated drilling, production and accommodation platform is installed in water in Block 16/28. Heerema will work with the THREE 60 Energy/AF Offshore Decom joint venture, which was confirmed earlier this week as decommissioning services partner to bp for the project.