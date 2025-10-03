bp asks Heerema to remove North Sea Andrew platform, piles

Heerema Marine Contractors will remove the remaining topsides, jacket and skirt piles for bp’s Andrew platform in the UK North Sea.
Related To: 
Oct. 3, 2025
Courtesy Heerema Marine Contractors
Andrew Offshore Platform Decommissioning

Heerema Marine Contractors has secured the award of a decommissioning contract by bp for the engineering, preparation and removal of the Andrew platform’s topside and jacket.

bp has awarded Heerema Marine Contractors a decommissioning contract for the Andrew platform in the UK central North Sea.

The engineering, preparation and removal work scope covers removal, transport and offloading to shore of the topside, comprising the Flare and Kinnoull module, and the four-legged steel jacket with 12 skirt piles. 

Last year Heerema removed the platform’s drilling equipment set.

The integrated drilling, production and accommodation platform is installed in water in Block 16/28. Heerema will work with the THREE 60 Energy/AF Offshore Decom joint venture, which was confirmed earlier this week as decommissioning services partner to bp for the project.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Eni
The upgraded and modified Firenze FPSO, now the Baleine FPSO, is allowing Eni to produce from its deepwater Baleine field, deemed to be the largest hydrocarbon discovery in Côte d'Ivoire.
But fiscal uncertainty is impacting project timing.
Sept. 18, 2024
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored