THREE60/AF Offshore Decom to decommission bp’s North Sea Andrew field center

bp has contracted the THREE60 Energy/AF Offshore Decom joint venture (JV) to decommission the Andrew platform in the central North Sea and all associated wells and subsea structures.

The Andrew area includes the Andrew, Arundel, Cyrus, Farragon and Kinnoull fields, all of which have produced through the Andrew platform where operations started in 1994.

The steel drilling and production platform has an 11,100-mt topsides and 7,600-mt jacket. It is connected to 17 platform wells, eight subsea wells, 41 km of subsea bundles, 42 km of umbilicals, and 2,500 mt of other subsea equipment.

The newly formed JV will act as decommissioning services partner to bp, overseeing post cessation of production (CoP) operations, well decommissioning, preparation of facilities/pipelines/topsides, disposal of the substructure and topsides, and removal of subsea infrastructure.

In addition, the JV will work with the topsides removal contractor on a unified delivery of the full decommissioning scope. The estimated value of the contract is just over $400 million.

Pending regulatory approvals, the workscope will be performed over several phases, starting with well planning, P&A preparations (including platform readiness), and transition planning. All activities should be completed by 2031-32.

THREE60 will draw on its experience as installation, pipeline and well operator, with AF Offshore responsible for EPRD preparation. The partners will handle the program from a dedicated office in Aberdeen.

AF Offshore Decom claims to have prepared, removed, and recycled more than 90 offshore structures and operates the purpose-built decommissioning facility AF Environmental Base Vats.