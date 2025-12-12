TechnipFMC supporting Ithaca Energy with next-phase development of offshore Captain Field

TechnipFMC will supply and install flexible risers and flowlines to help prolong the life of the Captain Field, which started production in 1997.
Dec. 12, 2025
Safe Caledonia arrives at the Captain Field

About six months ago, the Safe Caledonia arrived at the Captain Field. The gangway was lowered between the flotel and the Captain wellhead protection platform, marking the start of Ithaca's first period living aboard the flotel to support the safe delivery of its operations and planned work. 

Earlier this week, Ithaca Energy asked TechnipFMC to supply flexible risers and other equipment for the ongoing development of the Captain heavy oil field in the UK central North Sea, according to a Dec. 8 TechnipFMC news release.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture and install flexible risers, flowlines and associated hardware.

The contract is valued between $75 million and $250 million.

The company previously supported Ithaca with an enhanced oil recovery project at Captain last year involving polymerized water injection.

Original developer Texaco brought the Captain Field onstream in 1997. Captain is now operated by Ithaca Energy (UK) Ltd. (85%), and Dana Petroleum (E&P) Ltd. holds a 15% non-operated working interest in the field.

More recently, on Dec. 11, TechnipFMC secured a contract from Chevron, also valued between $75 million and $250 million, for Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage 3 brownfield project offshore Western Australia.

Jeremy Beckman
Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

