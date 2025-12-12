TechnipFMC supporting Ithaca Energy with next-phase development of offshore Captain Field

Earlier this week, Ithaca Energy asked TechnipFMC to supply flexible risers and other equipment for the ongoing development of the Captain heavy oil field in the UK central North Sea, according to a Dec. 8 TechnipFMC news release.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture and install flexible risers, flowlines and associated hardware.

The contract is valued between $75 million and $250 million.

The company previously supported Ithaca with an enhanced oil recovery project at Captain last year involving polymerized water injection.

Original developer Texaco brought the Captain Field onstream in 1997. Captain is now operated by Ithaca Energy (UK) Ltd. (85%), and Dana Petroleum (E&P) Ltd. holds a 15% non-operated working interest in the field.

More recently, on Dec. 11, TechnipFMC secured a contract from Chevron, also valued between $75 million and $250 million, for Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage 3 brownfield project offshore Western Australia.