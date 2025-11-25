Ithaca Energy actively developing multiple projects, including Cambo, Rosebank and Cygnus

Ithaca Energy is progressing its deepwater Cambo project toward FID, with key tenders underway, while awaiting UK government clarity on fiscal policies. The company is also advancing the Rosebank development and expanding its UK North Sea operations, including new drilling campaigns and farm-in agreements with Shell UK.
Nov. 25, 2025
2 min read
Petrojarl Knarr FPSO

The Petrojarl Knarr FPSO unit is being utilized for the Rosebank project.

Ithaca Energy's west of Shetland map

Ithaca Energy expects revised consents for Rosebank in early 2026. 

Ithaca Energy is maturing the deepwater Cambo oilfield development project west of Shetland toward FID and a potential farm-down, according to its third-quarter 2025 results report.

However, any decisions remain subject to fiscal and regulatory clarity from the UK government following its review of the petroleum sector’s future.

The company has started tendering activity for the main packages including FPSO engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning as well as subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

It is now aiming to submit an updated field development plan and environmental statement before year-end 2025, based on recent project optimization studies.

As for the deepwater, Equinor-operated Rosebank development in the same region, Ithaca said drilling should begin early next year. The refurbished FPSO should also depart Drydocks World in Dubai in early 2026, followed by mooring at the field location.

Oil rig in North Sea at Blakeney Point, Norfolk, UK
The offshore oil and gas industry’s future is linked to the imminent results of UK government review.
Nov. 10, 2025

In the UK central North Sea, Ithaca expects to sanction a 14th drilling campaign shortly on the heavy-oil Captain Field, which will continue throughout 2026.

At Cygnus in the UK’s southern gas basin, the first of four new infill wells should start production in early December, followed by the immediate spudding of the second well. And following its acquisition of Spirit Energy’s 46.25% stake in Cygnus, Ithaca is now considering expanded development drilling.

Adobe Stock 1269342562 by Douglas; Courtesy Net Zero Technology Centre
Offshore oil rig at sunset with financial graph overlay
Electrification of platforms remains the single biggest lever for reducing emissions, but carbon capture could be the next frontier.
Nov. 11, 2025

Finally, at the Harbour-operated J Area in the central UK sector, the partners have sanctioned further well activity at Judy East Flank (JEF) and investment in well stimulation at Joanne. The first JEF well should start up in mid-December.

Ithaca inks farm-in agreement with Shell UK

In addition, Ithaca has agreed to farm into 50% of the nearby Tobermory gas field in licenses P2629 and P2630, operated by Shell UK. Following completion of the deal, Shell UK will remain the license operator.

The two parties will seek synergies for a gas development of both Tobermory and the Ithaca-operated Tornado Field, where Shell is a 50% partner. Ithaca added that the Tornado project was progressing toward FID, with tendering and advancement of the environmental statement.

