Ithaca Energy actively developing multiple projects, including Cambo, Rosebank and Cygnus
Ithaca Energy is maturing the deepwater Cambo oilfield development project west of Shetland toward FID and a potential farm-down, according to its third-quarter 2025 results report.
However, any decisions remain subject to fiscal and regulatory clarity from the UK government following its review of the petroleum sector’s future.
The company has started tendering activity for the main packages including FPSO engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning as well as subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.
It is now aiming to submit an updated field development plan and environmental statement before year-end 2025, based on recent project optimization studies.
As for the deepwater, Equinor-operated Rosebank development in the same region, Ithaca said drilling should begin early next year. The refurbished FPSO should also depart Drydocks World in Dubai in early 2026, followed by mooring at the field location.
In the UK central North Sea, Ithaca expects to sanction a 14th drilling campaign shortly on the heavy-oil Captain Field, which will continue throughout 2026.
At Cygnus in the UK’s southern gas basin, the first of four new infill wells should start production in early December, followed by the immediate spudding of the second well. And following its acquisition of Spirit Energy’s 46.25% stake in Cygnus, Ithaca is now considering expanded development drilling.
Finally, at the Harbour-operated J Area in the central UK sector, the partners have sanctioned further well activity at Judy East Flank (JEF) and investment in well stimulation at Joanne. The first JEF well should start up in mid-December.
Ithaca inks farm-in agreement with Shell UK
In addition, Ithaca has agreed to farm into 50% of the nearby Tobermory gas field in licenses P2629 and P2630, operated by Shell UK. Following completion of the deal, Shell UK will remain the license operator.
The two parties will seek synergies for a gas development of both Tobermory and the Ithaca-operated Tornado Field, where Shell is a 50% partner. Ithaca added that the Tornado project was progressing toward FID, with tendering and advancement of the environmental statement.