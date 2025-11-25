Ithaca Energy actively developing multiple projects, including Cambo, Rosebank and Cygnus

Ithaca Energy is maturing the deepwater Cambo oilfield development project west of Shetland toward FID and a potential farm-down, according to its third-quarter 2025 results report.

However, any decisions remain subject to fiscal and regulatory clarity from the UK government following its review of the petroleum sector’s future.

The company has started tendering activity for the main packages including FPSO engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning as well as subsea, umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

It is now aiming to submit an updated field development plan and environmental statement before year-end 2025, based on recent project optimization studies.

As for the deepwater, Equinor-operated Rosebank development in the same region, Ithaca said drilling should begin early next year. The refurbished FPSO should also depart Drydocks World in Dubai in early 2026, followed by mooring at the field location.