Gorgon partners sanction third-phase subsea gas project offshore Western Australia

Chevron Australia and its partners in the Gorgon joint venture announced Dec. 5 that they have taken FID on the A$3 billion (US$1.99 billion) Gorgon Stage 3 development offshore Western Australia.

This will connect production from the Geryon and Eurytion fields in 1,300 m of water, 100 km northwest of Barrow Island, to established subsea gas gathering infrastructure in the Greater Gorgon Area.

Chevron Australia President Balaji Krishnamurthy said the development would maintain production at Gorgon.

Gorgon Stage 3, which was included in the art of the original development plan for Gorgon, is the first in a series of planned subsea backfill tiebacks. It involves drilling six wells and installation of three manifolds and a 35-km production flowline.

Production will be delivered to processing facilities on Barrow Island.

“Gorgon Stage 3 is a cost-competitive development, which will optimize existing infrastructure and complement the well-progressed Jansz-Io Compression Project and previously completed Gorgon Stage 2 infill development,” Krishnamurthy added.

The infrastructure is designed to support production of 300 terajoules/d of gas for the Western Australian market and 15.6 MMmt/year of LNG.

Chevron operates with a 47.% interest, in partnership with Exxon Mobil (25%), Shell (25%), Osaka Gas (1.25%), MidOcean (1%) and JERA (0.417%).

TechnipFMC inks subsea production systems contract

TechnipFMC secured a contract on Dec. 11 from Chevron, valued between $75 million and $250 million, for Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage 3 brownfield project.

This contract marks the introduction of the first 7-inch series of Subsea 2.0 horizontal subsea trees, TechnipFMC reported. The company also will deliver flexible jumpers designed to increase production rates and provide flow assurance for gas applications.