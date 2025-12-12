Harbour set to strengthen UK North Sea production via Waldorf purchase

The transaction, which Harbour aims to conclude next spring, would add net production of 20,000 boe/d and provide entry into the Kraken oilfield development.
Dec. 12, 2025
Courtesy Harbour Energy LinkedIn
BW FPSO under contract for Harbour Energy offshore operations

Harbour Energy announced Dec. 12 on its LinkedIn that it has entered an agreement to acquire substantially all of the subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners Ltd. and Waldorf Production Ltd. for $170 million. The BW Catcher FPSO (pictured) is operating for Harbour at the Catcher Field offshore the UK.

Harbour Energy has agreed to a deal to acquire most of the subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners and Waldorf Production, currently in administration, for $170 million.

Assuming regulatory approvals and full settlement of all creditor claims against the subsidiaries, completion of the deal should go through in second-quarter 2026.

Harbour would gain oil-weighted production in the UK North Sea of 20,000 boe/d and 2P reserves of 35 MMboe.

The company would add a further 40% interest in the Catcher Field in the central UK North Sea, raising its operated stake to 90%. In addition, it would gain a new production base in the UK northern North Sea via a 29.5% interest in the EnQuest-operated Kraken heavy oil field.

Moreover, Harbour sees operational and financial synergies arising from the acquisition, the latter via the release of an estimated $350 million of cash currently posted to secure Waldorf’s decommissioning liabilities, using Harbour’s investment grade balance sheet.

The company made its move despite having commented on the difficulties of operating in the sector due to the UK’s petroleum tax regime.

"This transaction is an important step for Harbour in the UK North Sea, building on the action we’ve already taken to sustain our position in the basin given the ongoing fiscal and regulatory challenges. It stabilizes the Catcher joint venture partnership and delivers immediate cash flow benefits. It also improves the long-term sustainability of our UK business, the jobs it continues to support and the energy security it provides. In addition, it facilitates a welcome solution to funding and decommissioning challenges for multiple parties in the UK North Sea.”

—Scott Barr, Managing Director, Harbour Energy’s UK Business Unit

In a separate Dec. 12 news release, Capricorn reported that it has entered into a lock-up agreement in support of this transaction and has agreed to compromise its unsecured claims against Waldorf for a payment of about $4 million to $5 million, which is the subject of a methodology agreed between Capricorn and certain of Waldorf's creditors. Capricorn says it will also retain the right to participate in potential residual claims.

Courtesy Harbour Energy
Maria templates transport 2016
Harbour Energy reported its 'made good progress' across its Zama and Kan projects offshore Mexico and Southern Energy LNG operations in Argentina.
Nov. 10, 2025
Courtesy Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy's offshore Mexico operations
Harbour Energy’s recent offshore activities include successful appraisal campaigns, license extensions and production startups across various regions.
Aug. 7, 2025
Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

